ATD Research: Optimism Remains Strong for Future of Learning in Organizations

In 2024, the average number of formal learning hours used per employee was 13.7, down from 17.4 in 2023. This number has steadily declined since 2020. While average direct expenditure of $1,054 was down slightly in 2024, it has remained consistent over the past five years and organizations are investing the highest ratio of their revenue (2.9 percent) that we have seen in the last five years.

Key findings from the report include:

The average cost per learning hour used in 2024 across organizations was $165 , a 34 percent increase from 2023's average of $123 per learning hour used.

Three quarters of respondents said the TD function had representation in their organization's senior leadership team. This is a 10 percent increase from 2023.

The three most common content areas for training were new-employee orientation, mandatory and compliance training, and managerial and supervisory training.

Training for AI technical skills and AI practical skills grew in 2024. Fifty-five percent of survey respondents said their organization provided AI technical skills training and 64 percent expect their organization to increase the amount of training in the future. For AI practical skills, 55 percent said their organizations offered training in 2024 and 62 percent expect training in this area to increase.

"With 75 percent of organizations expecting to increase the AI spending in the next fiscal year, AI skills training should continue to grow," the report said.

ATD surveyed 539 talent development professionals from a wide range of company sizes and industries about their learning programs.

ATD is hosting a free webinar about the report on June 5 at 2 p.m. ET.

