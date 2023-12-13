ATD Research: Optimism Remains Strong on Future of Learning

Learning hours used are expected to increase in 2024. Post this

Podcasts and videos were the most popular technology used in training. Half of survey respondents were currently using podcasts and videos in their training programs. Simulations and scenario-based learning were used by 49 percent of respondents.

The 2023 State of the Industry report also examined content distribution and delivery methods. Along with employee orientation and mandatory and compliance training, the training topic areas rounding out the top five included interpersonal skills (89 percent); processes, procedures, and business practices (89 percent); and managerial and supervisory training (89 percent).

The top two training delivery methods were live instructor-led traditional classrooms (92 percent) and live instructor-led virtual classrooms (82 percent). Blended learning was the least commonly used method for goods-producing industries and for healthcare and social assistance, according to the report.

Other key findings from the report include:

The average cost per hour of training used was $115 .

. The average number of learning hours used per employee was 20.7 in 2022, down from 32.9 in 2021.

Learning hours used per employee were highest for healthcare and social assistance, at 28.5 hours.

Half of survey respondents believed learning hours used per employee would increase in the coming months.

