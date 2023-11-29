ATD Research: Organizations Are Embracing Hybrid Work Models

"High-performing organizations were significantly more likely than average-performing organizations to provide opportunities for employees to build strong relationships with co-workers and to focus on keeping hybrid employees engaged." —The Hybrid Work Experience Post this

Although 73 percent of talent development (TD) professionals agreed that hybrid employees felt like they were part of the team at their organizations, 90 percent said leaders worry about the potential loss of collaboration when employees work a hybrid schedule. They are also concerned that employees won't be as productive when working away from the office.

"High-performing organizations were significantly more likely than average-performing organizations to provide opportunities for employees to build strong relationships with co-workers and to focus on keeping hybrid employees engaged," according to the report.

The report defines high-performing organizations as companies that perform as well or better than their competitors in financial performance, customer and client satisfaction, employee engagement, and potential growth for the next five years, and ones where their TD functions helped them achieve their business goals.

While 67 percent of TD professionals said their organizations were good or excellent at providing new hybrid employees with training resources during onboarding, only 24 percent of organizations provided mandatory training and 47 percent provided optional training for managers of hybrid employees.

"Common training topics for hybrid employees included how to use specific communication and work technology (75 percent), collaboration and teamwork (73 percent), and information security (63 percent)," the report noted.

This research surveyed 541 TD professionals who worked full- or part-time jobs and focused on the importance of hybrid work policies, hiring and onboarding, and training.

A free webinar on the report will take place Thursday, November 30, at 2 p.m.

