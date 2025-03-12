ATD Research: Organizations Have a Long Way to Go to Master Performance Management

Eighty-eight percent of organizations use performance improvement plans to address performance that doesn't meet expectations, but more than half use coaching (58 percent) and training (57 percent) to help employees improve their performance--ATD's Performance Management research report Post this

Eighty-eight percent of organizations use performance improvement plans to address performance that doesn't meet expectations, but more than half use coaching (58 percent) and training (57 percent) to help employees improve their performance.

Key findings from the report include:

Most organizations train managers in elements of the performance management process. Forty-two percent of organizations train every manager on giving feedback.

Having enough time to participate in the performance management process is a major challenge. Other notable challenges include not being able to adequately reward high performers or to address performance that doesn't meet expectations.

Seventy-one percent of organizations say it is extremely or very important to align individual goals with organizational goals.

While evaluating employee performance is an important part of talent management strategies, it may be time for fresh perspectives on what performance management should look like in today's world of work, the report recommends.

ATD surveyed 201 talent development professionals to discover what opportunities may exist for improving processes related to performance evaluation and management.

ATD is hosting a free webinar about the report on March 13 at 2 p.m. ET.

