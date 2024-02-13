ATD Research: Regular Audits of Learning Technology Ecosystems Lacking

"TD professionals must continuously audit and review the components of their learning technology ecosystems." —according to the report. Post this

"TD professionals must continuously audit and review the components of their learning technology ecosystems," according to the report. Usability and compatibility should be reviewed along with determining if the technology meets learner and business needs and goals.

Two-thirds of organizations have a data governance strategy. One of the most common strategies was improving compliance with data regulations. Other strategies included improving documentation of data and improving data quality.

"When deciding how to manage data, organizations need to ask questions; for example, 'Who has access to the data?'" the report recommends.

The report surveyed 212 TD professionals to find out what tools they were using, how often they formally audited their systems, how they managed data governance, and more about the people who managed and administered an organization's learning technology ecosystem.

A free webinar about the report will take place on Thursday, February 15, at 3 p.m. ET.

