ATD Research: TD Professionals Are Embracing the Science Behind Talent Development

Key findings from The Science of Learning: Embracing the Science Behind TD, sponsored by Open Sesame, include:

TD professionals are knowledgeable about the science of learning and apply it to their work often. More than 75 percent of TD professionals are capable, advanced, or experts in the science of learning.

Most TD professionals have recently received education on the science of learning. Three quarters of TD professionals have received education or training on the science of learning in the last four years.

Today, organizations are having conversations about the science of learning as often as they had them in 2017. Thirty-seven percent of organizations reported that their TD functions were having conversations about it.

"Thirty-four percent of respondents report that applying the science of learning to their learning initiatives can be a challenging task," according to the report. "Many respondents say that it can be difficult to get buy-in from stakeholders when it comes to implementing best practices from research. Many also find it challenging if their colleagues don't possess the same level of knowledge as they do about the science of learning."

ATD surveyed 340 talent development professionals about their level of knowledge on the science of learning, how they apply the science of learning to their work, and how they develop their knowledge and skills in this area.

ATD is hosting a free webinar about the report on November 1 at 2 p.m. ET.

