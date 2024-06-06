ATD Research: There Is Room for Improvement in Company Onboarding

"Involve managers from the beginning." — the report recommended. Post this

More than three quarters of companies (78 percent) measured the effectiveness of their onboarding programs. The most common metric used to evaluate the program was employee satisfaction (56 percent) followed by retention rate of new hires (48 percent) and engagement of new employees (39 percent).

The report also found that managers are crucial in creating a positive experience for their employees, but only a quarter of organizations (25 percent) required managers to receive training on onboarding. The TD department provided managers with personal onboarding programs at only 36 percent of organizations, and at 33 percent of companies, onboarding training for managers was available but optional for all managers.

ATD surveyed 768 TD professionals about how they administer onboarding programs, used preboarding, conducted general new-employee orientations, and trained their managers to welcome new employees.

ATD is hosting a free webinar about the report on June 21 at 2 p.m. ET.

