AtData Adds Identity Data Veteran Brian Burke as Vice President of Product

I'm excited to join AtData as they are the preeminent leader of email address intelligence. With increased data privacy regulations and third-party cookies ending, the email address is well positioned to be the leading identity element. - AtData VP of Product Brian Burke Post this

Formerly vice president of product for Verisk Marketing Solutions, Burke led the product management team at Infutor through its acquisition by Jornaya, a wholly owned subsidiary of Verisk, to form Verisk Marketing Solutions in Feb. 2022. He has over two decades of experience in product management, product design, and software/database development and prior to Infutor was director of development for LSSiDATA.

"As we continue to develop AtData's solution suite to capitalize on marketers' need for enhanced identity data and integrated solutions which tap into the power of email address intelligence, Brian will be key to activating that data," said Tom Burke, CEO of AtData. "Being able to unlock insights about the person behind an email address is a game changer that more companies will rely on to understand their customers in the wake of increased data privacy."

AtData's state-of-the-art services are designed to empower marketers with the tools to not only reach but genuinely connect with customers on an emotional and logical level as AtData's email validation, identity resolution, and profile enrichment insights help add value to every communication.

AtData is the leader in Email Address Intelligence with the most accurate, comprehensive, and privacy compliant email-centric data solutions. Powered by an industry leading historical email and postal address database and processing billions of monthly activity signals, AtData not only validates and verifies customers' first-party data but also enables those organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk. This helps decrease fraudulent transactions, reduce fake accounts, and mitigate account takeovers. For more information visit AtData.com.

