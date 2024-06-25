AtData CEO Tom Burke Accepted into Fast Company Executive Board

Fast Company Executive Board's business leader members are shaping the future of business through technology and design

DEDHAM, Mass., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AtData, a leading innovator in email address intelligence with data validation, identity enrichment, and fraud prevention solutions, today announced that its CEO Tom Burke has been accepted into the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of company founders and senior executives passionate about technology and design.

Burke was selected to join the community based on his proven expertise in email address intelligence. With 25 years of experience in creating data-based technology solutions, Burke is committed to finding new and better ways for global organizations to use their first-party data to connect with customers safely.

"I am thrilled to be part of the prestigious Fast Company Executive Board and join this remarkable group of business and technology leaders," said Burke. "Email address intelligence is a core business function that helps organizations make sound, data-driven marketing and operations decisions, furthering the reach and impact a business can make. I look forward to sharing this expertise as well as my leadership insights."

The Fast Company Executive Board was created in 2021 to serve as a forum for company founder and senior executive members to share industry and leadership expertise that helps solve business challenges and make connections through thought leadership, lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups.

