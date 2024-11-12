AtData Launches Email Marketing Solutions on Snowflake Marketplace

"AtData is excited to bring our email-centric solutions to the Snowflake Marketplace to provide easy, efficient access to more of our comprehensive, leading email address intelligence." -- Brian Cardona, President of AtData Post this

"The intelligence within AtData's Email Engagement product empowers marketing teams to more accurately refine their campaign and cadence strategies to best reach actively engaged consumers," said Brian Burke, VP of Product with AtData. "The strong insight gleaned from the scores also provides fuel for data scientists to build email-based propensity models for optimizing email marketing and audience creation."

In addition to Email Engagement, AtData has also published Alternative Email as a Snowflake Native App, which will provide an alternative email point-of-contact for a given consumer. The Alternative Email solution allows Marketers to reconnect with lapsed customers and expand the reach of outbound e-marketing and online audiences, maximizing the reach and effectiveness of an organization's digital marketing.

"We're excited to bring our email-centric solutions to the Snowflake Marketplace," said Brian Cardona, President of AtData. "This initial step will be what we hope is the first of many as AtData works with Snowflake to provide easy, efficient access to more of our comprehensive, leading email address intelligence solutions. This opportunity will allow us to help more organizations unlock the power of their first party data."

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the AI Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.

AtData is the leader in email address intelligence. Powered by accurate, comprehensive and privacy-compliant data, including 20+ years of historical email and postal addresses and billions of monthly activity signals, AtData's email address intelligence solutions help organizations recognize, know, and target the person associated with the email address. Empowering marketers to build more meaningful customer experiences, AtData validates and verifies its customers' first party data and enables organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk, resulting in an increase in customer engagement, sales, and retention. For more information about the Email Address Experts, visit AtData.com

Meggan Manson, Young & Associates PR for AtData, 3013716995, [email protected]

