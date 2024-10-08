AtData Launches SafeToTrust Solution to Help Retailers Combat Promotion and Coupon Abuse

"Our new SafeToTrust solution safeguards brands by identifying and eliminating toxic emails associated with coupon and promotional abuse." --Brian Burke, AtData VP of Product Post this

"Coupons are a cornerstone of retail marketing, but the rise of digital scams to exploit online discounts through multiple email addresses, fake accounts, and other deceptive practices, costs U.S. businesses hundreds of millions of dollars," said Brian Burke, AtData VP of Product. "Our new SafeToTrust solution safeguards brands by identifying and eliminating toxic emails associated with coupon and promotional abuse."

SafeToTrust ensures that promotional offers reach genuine consumers by improving the quality of customer interactions and promotional campaigns to help protect and maintain a brand's reputation.

AtData's state-of-the-art services are designed to empower marketers with the tools to not only reach but genuinely connect with customers on an emotional and logical level as AtData's email validation, identity resolution, and profile enrichment insights help add value to every communication.

About AtData

AtData is the leader in email address intelligence. Powered by accurate, comprehensive and privacy-compliant data, including 20+ years of historical email and postal addresses and billions of monthly activity signals, AtData's email address intelligence solutions help organizations recognize, know, and target the person associated with the email address. Empowering marketers to build more meaningful customer experiences, AtData validates and verifies its customers' first party data and enables organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk, resulting in an increase in customer engagement, sales, and retention. For more information about the Email Address Experts, visit AtData.com.

