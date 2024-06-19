AtData Partners with Dodgeball to Elevate Digital Fraud Protection

"Enabling Dodgeball clients to tap into AtData's email address intelligence and robust data offerings will help mitigate fraud with greater confidence," said Tom Burke, CEO of AtData. Post this

"We are excited to add Dodgeball to our global fraud prevention network as we have a shared vision of creating a safer, smarter digital economy. Enabling Dodgeball clients to tap into AtData's email address intelligence and robust data offerings will help mitigate fraud with greater confidence," said Tom Burke, CEO of AtData. "Together, we're looking forward to ensuring consumers a more secure digital experience."

Dodgeball's clients will now have enhanced security and fraud detection via AtData's advanced machine learning models, flexible API, and extensive global email network. This integration helps more effectively identify and mitigate risks from fake or fraudulent email addresses.

"To combat the rising tide of sophisticated fraud, our customers are increasingly incorporating additional risk signals as part of their verification and decisioning processes," said Adam Hiatt, CEO of Dodgeball. "By leveraging AtData's expertise in email address intelligence via our Marketplace platform, joint customers can flag additional suspicious users while gaining a holistic view of a customer's riskiness."

The integration of AtData's fraud prevention solution into Dodgeball's Marketplace will further enhance streamlined identity operations, enabling businesses to operate more securely.

About AtData

AtData, the Email Address Experts, is the leader in email address intelligence with the most accurate, comprehensive and privacy compliant email-centric data solutions. We leverage our 20-year dynamic, proprietary fields and models to identify malicious users hiding behind an email address, stopping fraud in its tracks enabling organizations to avoid fake account creations, transactional fraud, and account takeovers. With AtData's real-time fraud prevention solution, you can identify high-risk users resulting in cleaner customer data, less chargebacks, and increased conversions. For additional information, visit https://www.atdata.com/

About Dodgeball

Dodgeball empowers fraud teams to see users across their journey and protect every step of the journey by seamlessly integrating and deploying essential tools and policies at critical moments of risk. As an anti-fraud orchestration platform, Dodgeball brings together all third-party fraud solutions that a company utilizes, including fraud engines, identity intelligence, KYC, MFA, identity verification, and case management systems. With Dodgeball, make your user journey safer and more secure than ever before.

