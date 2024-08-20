AtData Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000

"AtData is honored to be recognized once again on the Inc. 5000 list as it reflects not only our company's growth but also the trust our clients have in us, the dedication of our team, and our continuous efforts to push the boundaries in the data landscape." – Tom Burke, AtData CEO Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Curated annually by Inc. Magazine, the Inc. 5000 celebrates the most successful independent businesses in the nation, based on innovation, strategy, and revenue growth. Being featured on this list is a substantial achievement, showcasing AtData's business excellence.

From the addition of its email address Quality Score to the rapid growth of the AtData Fraud Prevention Partner Network, AtData continues to explore advanced solutions to keep at the forefront of consumer data and its various applications.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About AtData

AtData, the Email Address Experts, leads in email address intelligence with precise, comprehensive, and privacy-compliant email-centric data solutions backed by over 20 years of historical email and postal addresses. Processing billions of monthly activity signals through its proprietary network, AtData not only validates and verifies customers' first-party data but also helps organizations develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk, enhancing customer engagement, sales, and retention.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

