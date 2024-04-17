AtData Selected as a Finalist in FinTech Futures' Banking Tech Awards

"We are honored to be named a finalist in the Fintech Futures' Banking Tech Awards as it validates our forward-looking approach to digital trust and advancing the identity and intelligence of email addresses," said Tom Burke, CEO of AtData. Post this

"We are honored to be named a finalist in the Fintech Futures' Banking Tech Awards as it validates our forward-looking approach to digital trust and advancing the identity and intelligence of email addresses," said Tom Burke, CEO of AtData. "This recognition reflects our team's development of market-leading solutions that empower financial institutions and businesses to navigate the complexities of digital identity with confidence."

AtData's state-of-the-art approach to digital identity and risk provides comprehensive protection against email-based identity fraud and ensures the integrity of critical data assets. By delivering robust data solutions tailored to the needs of the financial industry, AtData helps organizations mitigate risk and build trust in an increasingly interconnected digital ecosystem.

"Data identity – and specifically email – is the cornerstone of every successful digital financial transaction," added Diarmuid Thoma, AtData's VP of Fraud & Data Strategy. "We are committed to equipping financial services' decision makers with the tools and technologies they need to foster data integrity in an ever-changing digital landscape."

The winners of the 2024 Bank Tech Awards USA will be announced May 30, 2024.

AtData is the leader in Email Address Intelligence with the most accurate, comprehensive, and privacy compliant email-centric data solutions. Powered by an industry leading historical email and postal address database and processing billions of monthly activity signals, AtData not only validates and verifies customers' first-party data but also enables those organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk. This helps decrease fraudulent transactions, reduce fake accounts, and mitigate account takeovers. For more information visit AtData.com.

