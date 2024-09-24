AtData Sets Sights on Growth, Selects Stuart Lazarus as Senior Vice President of Sales

"Stuart brings proven leadership experience and sales success rooted in a keen understanding of marketing and operations professionals' data needs that will help us accelerate our next phase of growth." --Tom Burke, AtData CEO Post this

A seasoned sales management executive with over 20 years of experience, Lazarus was most recently vice president of sales for ActiveProspect, a consent-based marketing platform. He also previously served as vice president of sales for Infutor and Verisk Marketing Solutions, as a business development executive for Allstate and was vice president of sales at Nielsen. Lazarus' expertise developing high-performing sales teams will help AtData capitalize on its next phase of growth.

"Stuart brings proven leadership experience and sales success rooted in a keen understanding of marketing and operations professionals' data needs that will help us accelerate our next phase of growth," said Tom Burke, CEO of AtData. "Email address intelligence is a growing business need as it helps reveal valuable insights about the individuals that companies are marketing to and can help identify bad actors who are creating false or abusive accounts."

AtData's state-of-the-art services are designed to empower marketers with the tools to not only reach but genuinely connect with customers on an emotional and logical level as AtData's email validation, identity resolution, and profile enrichment insights help add value to every communication.

AtData is the leader in email address intelligence. Powered by accurate, comprehensive and privacy-compliant data, including 20+ years of historical email and postal addresses and billions of monthly activity signals, AtData's email address intelligence solutions help organizations recognize, know, and target the person associated with the email address. Empowering marketers to build more meaningful customer experiences, AtData validates and verifies its customers' first party data and enables organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk, resulting in an increase in customer engagement, sales, and retention. For more information about the Email Address Experts, visit AtData.com.

