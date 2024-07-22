ATEC Expands A2LA ISO17025 Capabilities of Accreditation to Calibrate EMC E-Field Probes

EMC E-field probes are used in every immunity chamber to verify V/m field strength and are a critical piece of test equipment. Calibration of those probes is conducted in only a handful of laboratories in the U.S., including ATEC's. Post this

EMC E-field probes are used in every immunity chamber to verify V/m field strength and are a critical piece of test equipment. Calibration of those probes is conducted in only a handful of laboratories in the U.S., including ATEC's.

ISO 17025 accreditation is recognized globally as the standard for testing and calibration laboratories. This certification requires that laboratories meet rigorous requirements for quality management and technical competency. ATEC's ISO 17025 accreditation renewal and expansion of calibration capabilities demonstrate the company's commitment to maintaining the highest level of quality and precision in all its calibration services.

With the newly added capabilities, ATEC can provide customers with even more comprehensive calibration services, including the ability to calibrate a wider range of electronic testing and measurement equipment used in demanding applications.

"With the addition of EMC probes to our A2LA Scope of Accreditation, our customers will benefit from quicker turnaround times and quality calibration," said Jamison Berg, ATEC Vice President, "We take great pride in offering the highest quality calibration and measurement services to our customers."

ATEC also offers, in many cases, discounted rentals of EMC E-field probes when a company sends in their probe for calibration, thus minimizing the potential downtime in testing.

For more information on Advanced Test Equipment's calibration services or to schedule a calibration, please visit https://www.atecorp.com/services or email CalibrationRequest @ATECorp.com.

About Advanced Test Equipment Corp.

ATEC is a leading provider of test and measurement equipment, offering an extensive portfolio of high-quality instruments from top manufacturers worldwide. With over 40 years of industry experience, ATEC delivers reliable solutions and exceptional customer service to various sectors, including aerospace, defense, telecommunications, automotive and more. Learn more at: https://www.atecorp.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/advanced-test-equipment-rentals/

Media Contact

Jamison Berg, Advanced Test Equipment Corp. (ATEC), 1 800-404-2832 409, [email protected], www.ATECorp.com

SOURCE Advanced Test Equipment Corp. (ATEC)