Ateeth Dental Care Expands Into Advanced Aesthetic Wellness and TMJ Relief With the Introduction of Emface and Exion

"With today's patients, confidence and wellness go far beyond just a smile. By introducing Emface and Exion, we're able to provide advanced, non-invasive solutions that help patients feel more confident in their appearance while still maintaining natural-looking results." Post this

Emface and Exion represent some of the newest advancements in non-invasive facial aesthetics, combining radiofrequency and advanced energy-based technologies to improve skin quality, facial contour, collagen production, and muscle tone without needles, surgery, or extended recovery periods.

"With today's patients, confidence and wellness go far beyond just a smile," said Dr. Archana Srinivasan, Founder of Ateeth Dental Care. "By introducing Emface and Exion, we're able to provide advanced, non-invasive solutions that help patients feel more confident in their appearance while still maintaining natural-looking results."

Emface Facial Rejuvenation is designed to target both skin and underlying facial muscles simultaneously, helping improve facial structure, lift, and tone through synchronized radiofrequency and facial muscle stimulation technology. The same technology is also offered as Emface Functional for TMJ Disorders, a non-invasive option designed to ease jaw tension, tension headaches, and discomfort associated with TMJ dysfunction. Exion complements this approach by supporting collagen and hyaluronic acid production to improve skin texture, elasticity, and overall skin rejuvenation.

As demand continues to grow for treatments that offer visible results without downtime, Ateeth Dental Care aims to provide patients with a more comprehensive aesthetic experience in a familiar and trusted clinical environment.

The addition of Emface and Exion reflects a larger trend within modern healthcare practices, where aesthetics, wellness, and confidence are becoming increasingly interconnected. By incorporating these technologies, Ateeth Dental Care continues to position itself as an innovative practice focused on both oral health and facial wellness.

In addition to aesthetic treatments, Ateeth Dental Care offers a comprehensive range of dental services including preventative care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and smile enhancement treatments tailored to each patient's needs.

As the practice continues to expand its offerings, Ateeth Dental Care remains committed to combining advanced technology with personalized care to deliver a modern patient experience centered around long-term confidence and wellness.

For more information, to explore services, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://ateethdentalcare.com/ or contact Ateeth Dental Care directly at (571) 446-4060.

Media Contact

Dr. Archana Srinivasan, Medstar Media, 1 (571) 446-4060, [email protected], https://ateethdentalcare.com/

SOURCE Ateeth Dental Care