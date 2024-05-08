Ategenos Capital Launches the Ategenos Wealth Platform to Support RIAs

"By leveraging our experienced team and partnerships with industry leading investment and technology providers, we are excited to deliver a flexible platform that can solve for multiple use cases," said Brendan McConnell, Chief Operating Officer of Ategenos Capital. Post this

The Ategenos Wealth Platform is a wealth management and technology platform (TAMP) designed to support advisors in four key areas to promote scale and growth: (1) technology, (2) operational and support services, (3) investment solutions, and (4) integrated wealth management solutions. The Ategenos Wealth Platform allows RIAs to leverage a multi-custody platform with Fidelity and Schwab as current options, and plans are in place to offer FNZ.

The open architecture platform delivers access to customizable investment programs, which include UMA and Advisor-as-Portfolio Manager, with thousands of investment products to choose from, including SMAs, FSPs, mutual funds, and ETFs. Along with unmatched operational service and support, the Ategenos Wealth Platform is custom configured and can be white labeled for each advisor firm to provide a streamlined proposal generation and onboarding experience, modern advisor and client portals, performance reporting, billing, trading, data aggregation, and more. Additionally, the Ategenos Wealth Platform comes equipped with a data analytics package and seamlessly integrates with third-party wealth management services, which include but are not limited to tax management, alternative investments, and cash and credit solutions.

"We are dedicated to providing an exceptional experience for advisors and their clients. We've built our firm around collaboration, trust, and comfort, creating a culture of hospitality that is designed to exceed expectations and anticipate needs. Advisors can lean on us to help maximize their business potential," said McConnell.

John Coyne, Chair of Ategenos, added, "At our prior firm, many of us helped pioneer one of the original independent TAMP offerings in the industry. It is exciting to see this wealth of industry knowledge combined with leading-edge technology being deployed to forge the next generation TAMP. The advisor experience will be unlike any other in the market today."

ABOUT ATEGENOS CAPITAL

Founded in 2022 by industry professionals, Ategenos is an independent and objective investment advisory partner, providing solutions and concierge-level service for advisors and their investors. Ategenos is focused on providing personalized support to advisors so they can spend more time with their clients. For more information, please visit www.ategenoscapital.com.

DISCLOSURE

The information displayed on this website is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing involves risks, including the potential for principal loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The investments discussed herein may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Investors should independently evaluate each investment discussed in the context of their own objectives, risk profile and circumstances before deciding to invest with Ategenos. There is no guarantee that the strategies and services offered by Ategenos will be successful or outperform other strategies and services. All opinions expressed herein constitute the author or quoted individual(s)'s judgment as of the date of this document and are subject to change without notice.

Statements made are not facts, including statements regarding trends, market conditions and the experience or expertise of the author or quoted individual(s) are based on current expectations, estimates, opinions and/or beliefs. Opinions expressed herein should not be viewed as investment recommendations from Ategenos. Ategenos is not affiliated with and does not purport to own or control any third-party content linked herein. Ategenos is an investment adviser registered with the SEC {CRD#326708}. SEC registration does not imply any specified level of skill or training. Ategenos does not purport that the SEC has in any manner reviewed or approved of its advertising content or investment strategy(ies).

