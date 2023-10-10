Ategenos Capital Reaches Key Growth and Distribution Milestones

"We've seen tremendous success in the first few months since we officially launched on the Envestnet platform, and we expect continued growth through the end of the year and beyond," said Jason Moore, CEO of Ategenos. Tweet this

Earlier this year, Ategenos launched model portfolios and a high-net-worth solution on the Envestnet platform. Ategenos is strategically positioning its investment solutions with financial advisors on their broker-dealers' wealth management platforms, and leading into 2024, Ategenos plans to expand its reach as an asset manager through partnerships with both the broker-dealer and RIA communities.

ABOUT ATEGENOS CAPITAL

Founded in 2022 by industry professionals, Ategenos is an independent and objective investment advisory partner, providing solutions and concierge-level service for advisors and their investors. Ategenos is focused on providing personalized support to advisors so they can spend more time with their clients. For more information, please visit www.ategenoscapital.com.

The information displayed on this website is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing involves risks, including the potential for principal loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The investments discussed herein may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Investors should independently evaluate each investment discussed in the context of their own objectives, risk profile and circumstances before deciding to invest with Ategenos. There is no guarantee that the strategies and services offered by Ategenos will be successful or outperform other strategies and services. All opinions expressed herein constitute the author or quoted individual(s)'s judgment as of the date of this document and are subject to change without notice.

Statements made are not facts, including statements regarding trends, market conditions and the experience or expertise of the author or quoted individual(s) are based on current expectations, estimates, opinions and/or beliefs. Opinions expressed herein should not be viewed as investment recommendations from Ategenos. Ategenos is not affiliated with and does not purport to own or control any third-party content linked herein. Ategenos is an investment adviser registered with the SEC {CRD#326708}. SEC registration does not imply any specified level of skill or training. Ategenos does not purport that the SEC has in any manner reviewed or approved of its advertising content or investment strategy(ies).

Ategenos and Envestnet are separate entities. Envestnet, Inc., has a minority investment in Ategenos Capital.

