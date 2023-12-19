ATEN Embraces Sustainability and Environmental Responsibility through Innovative Solar Photovoltaic Power Generation System

As the urgency of the climate change crisis deepens, ATEN is committed to corporate social responsibility and is taking substantive action. Post this

These ambitious goals have been outlined in a series of precise action plans, one of which includes a substantial investment in energy conservation and renewable energy solutions. In 2021, ATEN marked a significant milestone by implementing a solar photovoltaic power generation system in its Thailand factory. The system, with a capacity of 334.8 KWp, began mass production in 2021 and entered trial operation in November 2022. Further demonstrating its commitment, ATEN also built a solar photovoltaic power generation system with a capacity of 170 KWp at its Xizhi factory headquarters. The system was officially operational by the end of the year, marking a substantial step towards ATEN's sustainability goals.

"ATEN is resolutely committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility to reduce carbon emissions," said Kevin Chen, President of ATEN. "In essence, we're not just making strides towards a greener operation – we're passionately influencing our employees and supply-chain partners to embrace and champion a greener lifestyle. Together, we're paving the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future."

Moreover, ATEN, holding complete ISO certifications including 9001, 14001, 27001, and 45001, is now focusing on obtaining ISO 14067 for Carbon Footprint Verification (CFV), to align with modern sustainability standards. Beyond certifications, ATEN is dedicated to helping people and partners achieve their sustainability goals by providing innovative solutions. This commitment is reflected in our support for environmental initiatives and in integrating energy conservation and carbon reduction into our daily operations, nurturing a culture of environmental responsibility.

For more information about ATEN's Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment, visit: https://www.aten.com/global/en/aten-info/csr/reports/.

About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.

For more information about ATEN Technology, Inc., please visit http://www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter, and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Irene Tsai / Ivy Lee, ATEN International Co., Ltd., +886-2-8692-6789, [email protected], http://www.aten.com

Ruth Muñoz, ATEN Technology, Inc., 949-428-1111, [email protected], http://www.aten.com/us/en/

SOURCE ATEN Technology, Inc.