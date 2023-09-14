ATEN Revolutionizes Smart Energy Management for Data Centers and Server Rooms

ATEN's eco PDU 3-Phase Series is tailored for a diverse range of spaces, including data centers, branch offices and colocations. Its versatile features make it an essential tool for power management, remote power control and efficient power distribution in a range of scenarios Tweet this

ATEN's eco PDU 3-Phase Series is tailored for a diverse range of spaces, including data centers, branch offices and colocations. Its versatile features make it an essential tool for power management, remote power control and efficient power distribution in a range of scenarios.

Key features:

Built-in Energy-Saving Relays: Effortlessly control a large amount of current flow, ensuring optimal energy usage without compromising performance.

Built-In Hydraulic-Magnetic Circuit Breaker: Connected devices are shielded from overloads or damage, ensuring stable power distribution at all times.

Cascading and Expandability: Allows up to 64 PDU connections for seamless network expansion.

Comprehensive Environmental Monitoring: Up to eight sensors via RJ-45 connections for monitoring and management of temperature, humidity, airflow, differential air pressure and leaks. Instant alerts warn of potential threats.

Hot-Swappable LCD Panel: Allows for quick replacement and repair without interrupting a connected load.

Differentiable Power Groups: The 5-color labeled panel enables the differentiation of power groups, facilitating smarter power management.

Space-Efficient Design: The slim form factor permits two PDU units to fit in a 0U rack housing, optimizing IT equipment deployment in high-density server racks.

Support for ATEN's eco DC: Offering seamless monitoring of power distribution, energy consumption and environmental data from PDUs.

"Sustainability is becoming more important for companies worldwide, prompting the business sector to take notice and actions to create a more sustainable future," said Nicholas Lin, vice president of operations at ATEN Technology, Inc. "ATEN is striving forward to develop more products that can help lower energy consumption and minimize environmental impact. We hope our efforts will make a positive contribution to the larger movement for greater environmental responsibility."

ATEN's eco PDU 3-Phase Series includes Outlet-Metered Switched PDUs, Switched PDUs and Metered PDUs, ranging from $1,393 to $2,076 USD and available for purchase via ATEN's channel of distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.

Part of the PDU 3-Phase Series, the PG98 recently won the 2023 Red Dot Design Award for its human-centric, environmentally friendly design and energy-efficient performance. With energy saving in mind, the PG98 3-phase eco PDU is purposed to enable lower energy consumption for best practices in a network infrastructure, while promoting up to 70.65 kg of reduced CO2 emission, reduced electricity expenses and lower carbon taxes. The design includes built-in energy saving relays, adjustable power cords, rotatable LCD screens and color panel labels.

For more information about the eco PDU 3-Phase Series and other ATEN products, please visit: http://www.aten.com/us/en/ [https://www.aten.com/global/en/product-landing-page/pd u/pg-series/#series_products __title__ ATEN Technology, Inc] [https://www.aten.com/global/en/product-landing-page/pdu/pg-series/#series_products __title__ https://www.aten.com/global/en/product-landing-page/pdu/pg-series/#series_products .

About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.

A technology-first company, ATEN's advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN's comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S. support. For more information, visit: http://www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

PR Contact:

MikeWorldWide

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Justiniano, MWW, 6464818485, [email protected]

SOURCE ATEN Technology, Inc.