Aterlo Networks and TDL Gentek Partner to Enhance Telecom Services in Canada with Preseem

The backbone of TDL Gentek's business lies in delivering state-of-the-art customer CPE and Access Equipment to their customers.

By incorporating Preseem's powerful data-based tools and metrics into their portfolio, TDL Gentek can now offer their partners value-added products and services, allowing them to optimize their networks, improve the user experience, and increase overall customer satisfaction.

For example, Preseem includes insightful CPE and Access Equipment metrics that enable providers to identify and prioritize areas of the network to fine-tune, resulting in increased efficiency, happier customers, and a healthier network.

TDL Gentek's wide-reaching presence within the Telecom space enables them to serve all Telecom providers across Canada.

With a strong focus on customers and a history of reliably providing innovative products, the addition of Preseem further strengthens its position as an industry leader, providing telecom providers with the tools they need to proactively enhance the quality of service for their subscribers.

Preseem is a leader in empowering the telecommunications industry with advanced tools that enable operators to reduce manual work, lower operational costs, and optimize their network performance.

Through its innovative technology, Preseem equips ISPs and WISPs with actionable insights and analytics, allowing them to identify and address network bottlenecks and latency issues before they affect users.

By addressing these concerns proactively, providers can significantly enhance their network's performance and ensure an unparalleled internet experience for their users.

"Partnering with TDL Gentek aligns perfectly with our mission to empower Canadian telecom providers with the tools they need to excel in the industry," said Gerrit Nagelhout, CEO of Aterlo. "With Preseem's network optimization capabilities integrated into TDL Gentek's product offerings, we aim to elevate the quality of service delivered by ISPs and WISPs across Canada."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Aterlo and introduce Preseem's innovative technology to our partners," said Laurie Tugman, CEO of TDL Gentek. "Our combined expertise will enable telecom providers to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market and offer top-notch service to their customers."

Together, Aterlo and TDL Gentek are poised to make a significant impact on the Canadian telecom landscape, empowering providers to proactively enhance their quality of service and deliver seamless internet experiences to their customers.

ABOUT ATERLO

Aterlo is a technology company specializing in networking solutions, with a focus on optimizing internet experiences for consumers and businesses. Their flagship product, Preseem, provides ISPs and WISPs with the tools to understand and consistently deliver a superior quality of experience to their subscribers.

ABOUT TDL GENTEK

TDL Gentek is a leading supplier of customer CPE and Access Equipment, serving Telecom providers across Canada. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, TDL Gentek is at the forefront of the telecom industry.

Media Contact

Neil McDonald, Preseem, 1 833-773-7336, [email protected], https://preseem.com/

Tina Furlan, TDL Gentek, [email protected], https://tdlgentek.com/

SOURCE Preseem