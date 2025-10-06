ATG Solutions Wins SpaceWERX Challenge Direct-to-Phase II SBIR for Resilient MILSATCOM through Virtualization and Digital Ground Architectures

Supporting the Space Force mission with resilient, adaptable, next-generation communication solutions

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATG Solutions, an innovator in next-generation satellite communications technologies, has been awarded a Direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force. The award will help reimagine satellite ground architectures, making communications faster, more flexible, more secure and more resilient.

ATG will develop and test a new, all-digital satellite ground system that operates similarly to the cloud networks people use daily. Instead of relying on specialized, one-off hardware, the system uses common computing platforms and software-driven tools that can be updated and reconfigured in real-time.

Under this effort, ATG will integrate key technology building blocks – virtualized waveforms, reprogrammable common compute FPGAs, Digital IF digitizers, and NFV Orchestration – to create a unified system, providing powerful end-to-end capabilities that can support operational use cases across the Department of Defense and commercial markets.

Beyond improving satellite communications, the system will also pave the way for artificial intelligence (AI) to play a bigger role in managing networks by automating signal routing, boosting security, and making better use of the available bandwidth.

"This SpaceWERX award underscores the value of ATG's innovative approach to digitization and virtualization of SATCOM ground systems," said John Sciberras, President of ATG. "By integrating the building blocks we have been developing into a single framework, we will deliver scalable solutions that meet the U.S. Space Force's need for more resilient and adaptable satellite communications capabilities."

The Direct-to-Phase II award accelerates ATG Solutions' ability to demonstrate an end-to-end architecture in operationally relevant scenarios, bridging the gap between research and fielded capabilities.

About ATG

ATG Solutions develops next-generation satellite communication technologies that enhance connectivity, making it more flexible, resilient, and secure. Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, with an R&D center in Frederick, MD, ATG delivers innovative digitization and virtualization platforms, as well as advanced antenna systems, for both government and commercial markets. To learn more, visit atg.space.

