Athens Court of Appeal Upholds Acquittal of Shipping Magnate Victor Restis

The Athens Court of Appeal has unanimously upheld the acquittal of prominent shipping executive Victor Restis on longstanding charges of tax evasion and fraud, in a legal case dating back to 2006.
ATHENS, Greece, May 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Athens Court of Appeal has unanimously upheld the acquittal of prominent shipping executive Victor Restis on longstanding charges of tax evasion and fraud, in a legal case dating back to 2006 (Case No. 606/2025).
The charges stemmed from a real estate transaction in which Mr. Restis purchased land as a personal investment and subsequently donated it to the Greek state. Defense counsel maintained throughout the proceedings that there was no financial misconduct, emphasizing that the transaction resulted in no loss to the state or the public.
After nearly two decades of legal scrutiny, the appellate court reaffirmed Mr. Restis's innocence, dismissing all charges and closing a chapter that could have carried a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.
"I'm very relieved by the verdict," Mr. Restis said outside the courtroom. "Back in 2006, I did everything possible to ensure the Greek state fully benefitted from the donation. The evidence clearly supported that, and I believe the Court recognized it."
The ruling marks another legal victory for Mr. Restis, who has successfully defended himself in a series of high-profile cases both in Greece and internationally. Most recently, he prevailed in a significant bankruptcy dispute before the High Court in London, defeating claims brought by Amanda Staveley, former minority co-owner of Newcastle United Football Club.
Media Contact
John Neocleous, NCI LAW GROUP, 41 782244131, [email protected]
SOURCE NCI LAW GROUP
Share this article