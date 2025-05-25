Athens Court of Appeal Upholds Acquittal of Shipping Magnate Victor Restis

Victor Restis acquitted in Greece Post this

After nearly two decades of legal scrutiny, the appellate court reaffirmed Mr. Restis's innocence, dismissing all charges and closing a chapter that could have carried a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

"I'm very relieved by the verdict," Mr. Restis said outside the courtroom. "Back in 2006, I did everything possible to ensure the Greek state fully benefitted from the donation. The evidence clearly supported that, and I believe the Court recognized it."

The ruling marks another legal victory for Mr. Restis, who has successfully defended himself in a series of high-profile cases both in Greece and internationally. Most recently, he prevailed in a significant bankruptcy dispute before the High Court in London, defeating claims brought by Amanda Staveley, former minority co-owner of Newcastle United Football Club.

Media Contact

John Neocleous, NCI LAW GROUP, 41 782244131, [email protected]

SOURCE NCI LAW GROUP