Athletes for AEDs™ Hosts Inspirational Sports and Heart Health Event and Final Four Watch Party in Phoenix

"We are on a mission to empower individuals with the tools to make a difference in critical moments," said Catherine Gruber, Co-Founder of Athletes For AEDs. "Our event is not only about sports and fun; it's about saving lives and creating a safer, more prepared community." Post this

Athletes for AEDs is committed to educating athletes and the community on the importance of CPR and Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to empower them to save lives in cardiac arrest emergencies. The event will feature free food, live music, sports games, CPR and AED demonstrations, and activations for all attendees.

Heart health is paramount, especially for young athletes, as undiagnosed heart conditions can have devastating consequences during physical activity. Athletes for AEDs seeks to raise awareness about preventive measures and equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to respond effectively in emergencies.

Guests will have the opportunity to hear personal stories from cardiac arrest survivors, including a high school soccer player and a National Football League (NFL) player, who will share their inspiring journeys of resilience and recovery.

The motto of Athletes for AEDs, "Saving Hearts One Player at a Time," encapsulates the organization's commitment to making a difference in every heartbeat.

The event will feature Athletes For AED's first cohort of 10 Name Image and Likeness (NIL) college athlete ambassadors, current and former professional athletes, partners like Zoll and Stryker, and an AED scavenger hunt hosted by Philips with exciting gifts for the winners. Additionally, thanks to the American Heart Association, Athletes For AEDs will present CPR and AED training kits to Cooper Canyon High School in the local area.

The entire event is proudly presented by Rescue One Training for Life, a leading provider of CPR and AED training services. "We are on a mission to empower individuals with the tools to make a difference in critical moments," said Catherine Gruber, Co-Founder of Athletes For AEDs. "Our event is not only about sports and fun; it's about saving lives and creating a safer, more prepared community."

Attendance at the Athletes for AEDs event is free, and the first 200 guests will receive complimentary gift bags. To secure their spot, attendees are encouraged to register for a free ticket at www.athletesforaeds.com/phoenix/.

The event, scheduled for April 6th, aims to provide a day of education, inspiration, and camaraderie as participants unite to champion heart health and save lives. Organizers believe that collective efforts can significantly impact the community's well-being.

Media Contact

Romóne Penny, Athletes for AEDs, 1 (301) 740-3390, [email protected], https://athletesforaeds.com

Catherine Gruber, Athletes for AEDS, 1 (301) 740-3390 21, [email protected], https://athletesforaeds.com

Twitter

SOURCE Athletes for AEDs