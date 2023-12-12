Athletic Trainers' Society of New Jersey (ATSNJ) Present Senator Patrick J. Diegnan with the Friends of Athletic Trainers Award

ATSNJ would like to thank Senator Patrick J. Diegnan for his continued support of athletic trainers and our great profession. He is a big reason New Jersey consistently remains one of the safest states for organized sports and physical activity Post this

Established in 2021, the NATA Friends of Athletic Trainers Award recognizes state legislators, nominated by state associations, who go above and beyond to support athletic trainers in their state. Senator Patrick J. Diegnan has been influential in the passing of legislation to protect physically active individuals in New Jersey. Laws requiring guidelines for heat-illness, emergency action plans, and head injuries are a few areas Senator Diegnan has worked along-side athletic trainers. He is also a sponsor of New Jersey's Athletic Training Practice Act. Previously, Senator Diegnan received ATSNJ Presidential Awards in 2010 and 2019 for his influence on the athletic training profession in New Jersey.

"ATSNJ members are fortunate to work in a state with legislators that understand the value of athletic trainers," added Cieslak.

For more information about ATSNJ and athletic training go to: https://atsnj.org/

Media Contact

Nicholas Scaramazza, Athletic Trainers' Society of New Jersey (ATSNJ), 7324564399, [email protected], https://atsnj.org/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Athletic Trainers' Society of New Jersey (ATSNJ)