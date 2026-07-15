Athoz Acquires Optimum Scouting to Power Enhanced Evaluation of Elite NCAA Athletes

The acquisition brings Optimum Scouting's analytics, research, and player projections onto the Athoz platform, giving athletic departments faster, sharper roster decisions.

RICHMOND, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Athoz, the athlete intelligence platform, has acquired Optimum Scouting, a leader in sports analytics, research, and player projections for college and professional football. The move infuses the Athoz platform with advanced evaluation intelligence, giving NCAA athletic departments a faster, sharper way to assess talent and make smarter roster decisions.

For more than a decade, Optimum Scouting has turned raw football data into decisions that hold up under pressure, advising professional teams, leagues, agents, and college programs on player evaluation and personnel strategy.

Athoz is extending Optimum Scouting's evaluation methodology across its athlete intelligence platform to give college programs the data and insight to move first and move smart.

"Optimum Scouting spent more than a decade turning football data into decisions that win," said Robert de Wolff, CEO of Athoz. "Bringing that expertise onto the Athoz platform gives athletic departments a faster, sharper way to evaluate talent and build the rosters that define winning programs."

Optimum Scouting will continue to serve its existing partners with the same standards they rely on, now backed by the resources, technology, and reach of the Athoz platform.

About Athoz

Athoz is an athlete intelligence platform that unifies an organization's athlete data — performance, medical, academic, scouting, and more — into a single source of truth, then turns it into real-time insights and personalized, athlete-specific recommendations. Built for elite academies, colleges, professional teams, and player development programs, Athoz helps institutions connect fragmented data, understand every athlete completely, and act with confidence to develop stronger athletes and build winning programs. Learn more at athoz.ai.

Media Contact

Brock Pardo, Athoz, 1 8435322755, [email protected], athoz.ai

SOURCE Athoz