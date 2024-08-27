ATI Achieves CASE Accreditation, Elevating Standards for Auto Repair Shop Clients

"This five-year ASE accreditation comes at a crucial time when skilled technicians are scarce and in-house training systems are costly for many businesses," said ATI COO Ron Greenman. Post this

"ATI didn't just meet ASE standards, we exceeded them, particularly in course design," said ATI COO Ron Greenman. "This five-year ASE accreditation comes at a crucial time when skilled technicians are scarce and in-house training systems are costly for many businesses."

By taking our courses, Technicians can earn:

System Qualifications: Developing high competence on major systems through a combination of online courses, instructor-led training, and testing.

Levels 1, 2, and 3 Certification: Certificates earned by completing designated System Qualifications.

Specialty Diplomas: Focused on HVAC and electrical systems for various coach models.

"I use the training materials to enhance my understanding of systems and encourage my technicians to do the same. I also watch it with my team to get everyone up to speed on new systems," said Jason Bougie of Neil's Motors. "With thousands of cars on the road, we need highly trained technicians, and a well-trained technician enjoys job security."

For product details, please contact Jim Bennett, ATI's Tech Training Program Manager at [email protected]. For press and media inquiries, please contact Marcelo Gomez at [email protected].

About ATI

ATI is a leading company in the automotive aftermarket dedicated to the advancement and success of independent auto repair and collision shops. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including coaching, training, 20 groups, cost-saving programs and more. ATI is a wholly owned company of DrivenBrands (DRVN).

Media Contact

Marcelo Gomez, Automotive Training Institute, 1 301-575-9127, [email protected], www.autotraining.net

