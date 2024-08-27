ATI Achieves CASE Accreditation, Elevating Standards for Auto Repair Shop Clients

ATI earns prestigious ASE accreditation, enhancing auto repair training excellence and elevating industry standards.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATI, the leading coaching, training, and consulting organization for independent automotive repair and collision shop owners, is proud to announce its accreditation by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) for its comprehensive training program. This accreditation elevates the skill levels of auto repair shop owners and underscores ATI's commitment to excellence in automotive service education.
ASE, renowned for setting rigorous Continuing Automotive Service Education (CASE) standards, has validated that ATI's live-instructor and self-study online training meets these high standards. Among one of the first automotive coach industry training institutions to receive this esteemed accreditation, ATI joins an elite group of organizations including 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division, BMW of North America, General Motors Service Technical College, Toyota, and Penske Truck Leasing.
"ATI didn't just meet ASE standards, we exceeded them, particularly in course design," said ATI COO Ron Greenman. "This five-year ASE accreditation comes at a crucial time when skilled technicians are scarce and in-house training systems are costly for many businesses."
By taking our courses, Technicians can earn:
- System Qualifications: Developing high competence on major systems through a combination of online courses, instructor-led training, and testing.
- Levels 1, 2, and 3 Certification: Certificates earned by completing designated System Qualifications.
- Specialty Diplomas: Focused on HVAC and electrical systems for various coach models.
"I use the training materials to enhance my understanding of systems and encourage my technicians to do the same. I also watch it with my team to get everyone up to speed on new systems," said Jason Bougie of Neil's Motors. "With thousands of cars on the road, we need highly trained technicians, and a well-trained technician enjoys job security."
For product details, please contact Jim Bennett, ATI's Tech Training Program Manager at [email protected]. For press and media inquiries, please contact Marcelo Gomez at [email protected].
ATI is a leading company in the automotive aftermarket dedicated to the advancement and success of independent auto repair and collision shops. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including coaching, training, 20 groups, cost-saving programs and more. ATI is a wholly owned company of DrivenBrands (DRVN).
Media Contact
Marcelo Gomez, Automotive Training Institute, 1 301-575-9127, [email protected], www.autotraining.net
SOURCE Automotive Training Institute
Share this article