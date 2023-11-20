ATI Corporation: A Strategic Acquisition by LDR Growth Partners, Facilitated by BMI Mergers & Acquisitions

"The acquisition process can be a quagmire of pitfalls and unknowns, but the BMI team guided us through each step. We always felt that they were looking out for our best interest. We are confident the company is now in excellent hands" Post this

Jansen Herr, Owner of ATI had this to say, "The BMI team gave us their full attention from the first moment of engagement through closing. A business is more than just numbers and BMI listened to our desires and helped us strategize our approach to find the right partner for both the employees and the shareholders. The acquisition process can be a quagmire of pitfalls and unknowns, but the BMI team guided us through each step. We always felt that they were looking out for our best interest and are confident the company is now in excellent hands and would recommend BMI Mergers & Acquisitions to anyone considering selling or purchasing a business."

LDR Growth Partners LP is an investment firm with a strong people-centric approach. They provide equity capital and tailored support to fuel the growth of businesses, management teams, and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2011 by U.S. Army Officers who collectively envision strong leadership, LDR is dedicated to fostering the lasting success of North American companies. Their history includes enhancing the operations of firms in diverse sectors. Additionally, they oversee LDR Advisory Partners and LDR Leadership, both geared toward elevating company, employee, and leadership performance.

"The BMI team was professional, diligent, and accessible. They represented Seller in the highest regard, and we look forward to working with them again in the future." Said Jared Lee, Vice President of LDR Growth Partners.

About BMI Mergers and Acquisitions

BMI Mergers & Acquisitions is a well-established middle-market advisory firm specializing in providing sell-side advisory services to business owners looking to sell their companies. Our team possesses in-depth industry expertise, particularly in manufacturing and distribution, software and technology services, healthcare, and construction. We focus on building long-lasting client relationships based on trust and confidentiality. Our experienced advisors have a proven record of completing multi-million dollar deals and ensuring smooth business transitions. We are ready to guide your company through the intricacies of the M&A process.

BMI has been in business for over 15 years and has offices in New York, Charlotte, Raleigh, Lehigh Valley, and Philadelphia.

Securities transactions are conducted through StillPoint Capital, LLC, Tampa, FL. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other customers and is no guarantee of future performance or success.

BMI was recently named a Top 10 Lower Middle Market investment bank by Axial.

Media Contact

Jennifer Kerchner, BMI Mergers & Acquisitions, 1 215-240-7648, [email protected], https://www.bmimergers.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE BMI Mergers & Acquisitions