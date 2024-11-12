ATI Launches Automotive+ Reach, Program Designed to Increase Online Presence for Shop Owners

ATI, a leader in coaching and consulting for independent automotive repair and collision shops, has launched Automotive+ Reach, a six-month online program designed to help shop owners boost customer engagement, increase traffic, and drive sales through Google and online tools. The program includes ten expert-led sessions focused on optimizing Google Business Profiles, creating impactful Google posts, mastering Google Analytics, and converting online visitors into customers. "This initiative equips shop owners to excel in the evolving digital marketplace," said ATI's COO, Ron Greenman. For more information, contact [email protected].
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATI, the leading coaching, training, and consulting organization for independent automotive repair and collision shop owners, is proud to announce the launch of Automotive+ Reach. This online training program is meticulously designed to empower mechanical and collision shop owners to leverage Google's capabilities and the broader internet to drive customer engagement, boost traffic, and ultimately increase sales.
The Automotive+ Reach program spans six months and comprises ten expert-led sessions delivered every 18 days. These sessions offer an abundance of valuable insights and actionable strategies to promote sustained business growth. Participants will benefit from comprehensive guidance on optimizing their Google Business Profile, creating impactful Google posts and images for enhanced organic engagement, mastering Google Performance Analytics, and converting online visitors to paying customers.
"This initiative is crafted to equip shop owners with the knowledge necessary to excel in the continuously evolving digital marketplace," said Ron Greenman, COO at ATI. "With our expert guidance, shop owners will enhance their visibility, strengthen their brand, maintain relevant, and ultimately increase their profitability."
Participants in the Automotive+ Reach program can anticipate acquiring a competitive edge and mastering the dynamic online landscape. Whether aiming to expand their customer base or refine their marketing strategies, shop owners will be equipped with the essential tools needed for long-term success.
For more information about Automotive+ Reach, please contact [email protected]. For press and media inquiries, please contact Marcelo Gomez at [email protected].
ATI is a leading company in the automotive aftermarket dedicated to the advancement and success of independent auto repair and collision shops. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including coaching, training, 20 groups, cost-saving programs and more. ATI is a wholly owned company of DrivenBrands (DRVN).
