ATI Launches Automotive+ Reach, Program Designed to Increase Online Presence for Shop Owners

"This initiative is crafted to equip shop owners with the knowledge necessary to excel in the continuously evolving digital marketplace," said Ron Greenman, COO at ATI. "With our expert guidance, shop owners will enhance their visibility, strengthen their brand, maintain relevant, and ultimately increase their profitability."

Participants in the Automotive+ Reach program can anticipate acquiring a competitive edge and mastering the dynamic online landscape. Whether aiming to expand their customer base or refine their marketing strategies, shop owners will be equipped with the essential tools needed for long-term success.

For more information about Automotive+ Reach, please contact [email protected]. For press and media inquiries, please contact Marcelo Gomez at [email protected].

