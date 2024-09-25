ATI Partners With 3M, Offering Collision Shop Owners Access to Premium Products and Enhanced Training Opportunities

ATI has just announced a new partnership with 3M, bringing exclusive benefits to our Collision clients nationwide. From premium products to top-tier training opportunities, this collaboration is a game changer for shop owners.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATI, the leading coaching, training, and consulting organization for independent automotive repair and collision shop owners, is proud to announce a new partnership program between ATI and 3M that will bring significant benefits to ATI Collision clients nationwide. This collaboration will provide ATI clients with access to a national buying program encompassing 3M's top-tier products and solutions.
Leveraging 3M's extensive expertise in the automotive industry, ATI clients will now enjoy the benefits provided to their operations using 3M's (premium collision repair) products.
In addition, this partnership enhances training opportunities for ATI shop owners and their teams. 3M's industry-leading training programs will become more accessible, enabling shops to stay ahead of the curve in the latest automotive repair techniques and technologies. ATI is excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to delivering even greater value to our ATI community. "This partnership unlocks priority access to 3M training and previews of future innovation. It's a game changer for our Collision shop owners!" said ATI COO Ron Greenman.
For more information about ATI's buying programs, please contact [email protected]. For press and media inquiries, please contact Marcelo Gomez at [email protected].
ATI is a leading company in the automotive aftermarket dedicated to the advancement and success of independent auto repair and collision shops. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including coaching, training, 20 groups, cost-saving programs and more. ATI is a wholly owned company of DrivenBrands (DRVN).
Media Contact
Marcelo Gomez, Automotive Training Institute, 1 3015759127, [email protected], www.autotraining.net
SOURCE Automotive Training Institute
Share this article