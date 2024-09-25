ATI Partners With 3M, Offering Collision Shop Owners Access to Premium Products and Enhanced Training Opportunities

"This partnership unlocks priority access to 3M training and previews of future innovation. It's a game changer for our Collision shop owners!" said ATI COO Ron Greenman. Post this

In addition, this partnership enhances training opportunities for ATI shop owners and their teams. 3M's industry-leading training programs will become more accessible, enabling shops to stay ahead of the curve in the latest automotive repair techniques and technologies. ATI is excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to delivering even greater value to our ATI community. "This partnership unlocks priority access to 3M training and previews of future innovation. It's a game changer for our Collision shop owners!" said ATI COO Ron Greenman.

About ATI

ATI is a leading company in the automotive aftermarket dedicated to the advancement and success of independent auto repair and collision shops. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including coaching, training, 20 groups, cost-saving programs and more. ATI is a wholly owned company of DrivenBrands (DRVN).

