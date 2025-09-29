ATI Trade School Offers Solution To Trade School Instructor Shortage

Accelerated Training Institute provides qualified training online at www.atitradeschools.com
GARDEN CITY, Idaho, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accelerated Training Institute (ATI), https://www.atitradeschools.com, announced today that there is no shortage of qualified trade school instruction available due to their proven and certified online training program. A recent story by Fox Business at https://www.foxbusiness.com/fox-news-education/trade-schools-facing-shortage-qualified-instructors-student-interest-trades-careers-grows, indicates that, "at least 26 states report Career and Technical Education teacher shortages for 2025-2026, according to the Department of Education," and "trade schools across the country are struggling to hire qualified instructors at a time when more young people are showing interest in careers in skilled trades."
However, ATI offers a solution…
"There is a massive need for trade school instruction across the country, and now students can get certified training online when it's convenient for them via Accelerated Training Institute," states Gene Kelly, ATI Founder. "Via the latest technology, anyone can learn skills in plumbing, electrical, welding, machine shop, locksmithing, professional gunsmithing, and other trades quickly and cost-effectively from experienced, qualified instructors and start a fulfilling, high-paying career when it's convenience for them."
ATI removes the dependence on local, in-person instructors by offering fully online, mobile-friendly courses. Students can access modules taught by experienced professionals regardless of location, helping mitigate the gaps caused by instructor scarcity and receive numerous benefits:
- Flexible, Self-Paced Curriculum
Students learn at their own pace, especially valuable for those balancing work, family, or other obligations.
- Industry-Standard Content Created by Experts
All ATI programs are developed by professionals with real-world trade experience. The online curriculum is theory-based, augmented with detailed visual instruction to ensure that students build a solid foundation in both the technical "why" and "how" of every trade. This helps compensate for reduced face-to-face hands-on instruction time.
- Broad Course Offering
ATI offers a wide range of trade courses — including plumbing, electrical, welding, machine shop, locksmithing, and professional gunsmithing – so that students can enter fields where demand is high, even if their local trade schools have limited or delayed offerings due to instructor staffing shortages.
- Accessible Student Support and Resource-Rich Experience
While ATI is a virtual trade school, it emphasizes student support systems — academic guidance, faculty assistance, student-resources tools, and motivational feedback to help students stay on track. ATI also uses accelerated-learning designs so students can complete foundational coursework more efficiently, countering delays caused by instructor shortages in traditional settings.
- Cost and Reach Advantages
Because courses are digital, ATI avoids many overhead and facility costs faced by brick-and-mortar trade schools. That translates to lower tuition and fewer geographic barriers for students. A virtual trade school can reach students in rural or underserved areas where recruiting skilled instructors is especially challenging.
"We recognize that hands-on, in-person practice is essential in many trade fields, and we provide this via in-person apprenticeships and connections at real-world businesses," states Kelly. "The ATI hybrid approach ensures students receive full competency even with nationwide instructor shortages."
About Accelerated Training Institute
Since 2007, Accelerated Training Institute (ATI) has radically changed the way trade education is delivered and experienced, providing a proprietary, study-at-home system. Highly qualified trade instructors with decades of real-world experience teach online courses in plumbing, electrical, welding, machine shop, locksmithing, professional gunsmithing, and other, in-demand trade skills. At their own pace, students can quickly and cost-effectively acquire the trade skills necessary to fill current, in-demand, high-paying positions nationwide. Contact us at https://atitradeschools.com/ or call 1-844-811-3907.
