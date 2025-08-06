ATL Rapper Latto Reimagines Nelly's Iconic Apple Bottoms with Bold Capsule Drop Blending Southern Heat & Street Chic

"Apple Bottoms was a staple in the culture. Every 'itgirl' had a pair. Now it's my turn to bring that feeling back — but louder," says Latto. "This collection is for the women who want to be seen, who move with confidence, and who don't apologize for having curves or opinions." Post this

"Apple Bottoms was a staple in the culture. Every 'itgirl' had a pair. Now it's my turn to bring that feeling back — but louder," says Latto. "This collection is for the women who want to be seen, who move with confidence, and who don't apologize for having curves or opinions."

Michael Saunders of AB described how the collab came together, "Latto is so fashion forward and ahead of her time, that she reached out to us before we had even announced the relaunch! She had a vision and we were excited to bring it to life. Always ahead of the curve, Latto was rocking vintage Apple Bottoms before she knew the brand was making a comeback. At the same time, Apple Bottoms was gearing up to reach out to her. Everything aligned and it was fate."

When asked to sum up her style in three words, Latto doesn't hesitate: "Southern, gold and animal print." It's a perfect encapsulation of her aesthetic/

Latto is bringing a fresh, fearless energy to fashion that's rewriting the rules of ATL style. Blending her roots with a modern edge, the rap star turns every outfit into a statement. From bold throwback vibes to luxe high fashion, her looks—much like her music—are striking, confident, and impossible to ignore.

Latto has said "Atlanta has shaped everything about me, I love a good set where my bag, shoes and even my headband all match perfectly. That's just who I am." She is known for her love of animal prints to rich browns and fur accent. "Think a living room decked out in fur and animal print—dark, moody and full of personality."

Some of the Key Pieces include:

OG GOLDEN DELICIOUS JEAN

The OG Apple Bottoms fit that made history. These curve-hugging, mid-rise skinnies feature luxe Golden Delicious embroidery. Designed to shape and lift your booty, these classic jeans will be enhancing your assets in all the right ways.

TWILL STRENTCH PANT

Low rise? Say less. These stretch twill pants feature an all-over cheetah print for big, bold energy. Flattering, fierce, and impossible to ignore — pair them with the Apple Bottoms embellished tank or tube top and own the streets like it's your very own catwalk.

EMBELISHED PANT AND JACKET SET

Your new off-duty uniform. Soft and sleek plush velour, rhinestone embellishments, and that iconic Apple Bottoms script. The perfect throwback look with a modern edge.

Nelly commented, "Latto's a force. She represents everything Apple Bottoms has always stood for confidence, edge, and real star power. This Capsules drop is special and we are excited to share it."

The limited-edition Latto x Apple Bottoms capsule will be available exclusively online starting August 4th. Pieces range from statement denim to remix-ready crop jackets, elevated basics, and standout sets in signature Apple Bottoms flavor.

Additional drops will roll out in the coming weeks- follow Latto, Nelly and Apple Bottoms for the latest pieces before the latest drops before they sell out!

This marks the first celebrity-designed drop since the brand's relaunch, signaling a new era for Apple Bottoms — where nostalgia meets now, and the next generation of icons take the lead.

ABOUT APPLE BOTTOMS

Founded by Nelly, Apple Bottoms is more than just a fashion brand — it's a movement that celebrates diversity, style, and culture. From iconic jeans to star-studded collaborations, Apple Bottoms continues to leave a mark on both the fashion and philanthropic worlds.

ABOUT LATTO:

Three-time Grammy nominee and 2023 BET Best Female Hip-Hop Artist winner Latto has been making waves since she was eight years old. Since signing to RCA Records in 2020, the ATL-based rapper has released multiple projects, including her most recent critically acclaimed third studio album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, her Gold album 777 and her debut studio album Queen of Da Souf. Her latest album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, made music history again for Big Mama. It solidified her as the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to ever have a #1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart, debut or otherwise. The album also earned Big Mama a top 15 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, at #15. Overall, she is only the second female rapper in 2024 to have a #1 Rap Album debut and Top 15 Billboard 200 debut. Her 2022 album 777 debuted at #15 on the Billboard 200 and #6 on the Top Rap Albums chart, followed by a U.S. tour. Latto also is the first female rapper to have a #1 single on Pop, Rhythm, and Urban Radio with "Big Energy," and became the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to receive any Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications. She's earned accolades like Variety's "Breakthrough Artist" and Billboard's Women in Music "Powerhouse Award." In addition, she's performed at major events like the iconic Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, AMAs, BBMAs, Fallon, Coachella and more. Most recently, Latto went on her first North American headlining Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour, with special guests Mariah The Scientist and Karrahbooo. Beyond music, Latto loves to experiment with fashion. She has attended New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, and has graced covers like Cosmopolitan, Billboard, EBONY and Rolling Stone. She's also active in philanthropy through her foundation, Win Some Give Some, hosting events like her annual "Christmas In Clayco" for families in need. A 2023 Forbes "30 Under 30" and 2024 Ebony Power 100 honoree, Latto continues to dominate, staying true to her Clayton County roots while pushing boundaries in music and beyond.

