Atlanta Art Week Partners to Present Heart of the Arts Studio Residency Bus Tour

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dewberry Foundation, Midtown Alliance, and Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) are pleased to announce the Heart of the Arts Studio Residency Bus Tour, taking place during Atlanta Art Week on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023. The bus tour will offer participants a behind-the-scenes look at the studios of seven artists participating in the Heart of the Arts Residency Program, a new initiative that provides artists with space and opportunities to work in Midtown Atlanta.

The Heart of the Arts Residency Program is a collaborative effort between Midtown Alliance and its partners to create a more vibrant and inclusive arts community in Midtown. The program provides artists with studio space, mentorship, and other resources to support their creative practice. The Heart of the Arts Studio Residency Bus Tour is an opportunity for the public to meet the artists in the program and learn more about their work.

"We are thrilled to partner with Midtown Alliance and MODA – all powerhouses in our beloved Midtown community - to present the Heart of the Arts Studio Residency Bus Tour during the second annual Atlanta Art Week," said Jaimie Dewberry, Director of the Dewberry Foundation. "This is a unique opportunity for the public to meet the artists in the program and learn about their work in a more intimate setting. We hope that this event will help to raise awareness of the Heart of the Arts Residency Program and its important role in supporting Atlanta's arts community.

"MODA is so excited to join forces with Dewberry Foundation and Midtown Alliance to connect art lovers from near and far to Midtown's incredible artists in residence, whose work demonstrates the power of art and design to enrich our communities and make Atlanta a more vibrant place," said Mary Catherine Kelly, MODA's Programs Manager.

The Heart of the Arts Studio Residency Bus Tour will take place on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023 from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM. The bus will depart from Peachtree Pointe, 1545 Peachtree St NE, and visit the studios of the following artists:

Demetri Burke

Masud Olufani

Darya Fard

Deanna Sirlin

Sayma Hossain

Kristan Woolford

Kelly Taylor Mitchell

Tickets for the Heart of the Arts Studio Residency Bus Tour are $15 and can be purchased online at https://moda.gatherlearning.com/events/heart-of-the-arts-a-midtown-studio-crawl Space is limited, so advance purchase is recommended.

For more information about the Heart of the Arts Studio Residency Program and the Heart of the Arts Studio Residency Bus Tour, please visit https://www.midtownatl.com/about/programs-and-projects/capital-improvements/heart-of-the-arts/hota-artist-residency-program

About Atlanta Art Week - Atlanta Art Week is a new initiative that celebrates the visual arts in one of the fastest growing art hubs in the United States. Founded by Art Advisor Kendra Walker, AAW aims to create a dynamic environment that brings together galleries, artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts to promote cultural exchange, education, economic development, and appreciation of the arts. Our goal is to highlight contemporary art, provide opportunities for growth and recognition, and promote Atlanta on a national level.

About Dewberry Foundation - Established in 2002 by John Dewberry, the Dewberry Foundation is dedicated to supporting youth, art, and community. We believe that all young people deserve the opportunity to reach their magnanimitas, greatness in spirit and that arts and culture play a vital role in building vibrant communities. The Dewberry Foundation is now under the leadership of Jaimie Brown Dewberry.

About Midtown Alliance - Midtown Alliance is a non-profit membership organization and a coalition of leading business and community leaders – united in our commitment to Midtown as a premier destination for commerce, culture, education and living. Guided by a visionary master plan – Blueprint Midtown – and in partnership with the Midtown Improvement District, our mission is to improve and sustain the quality of life for those who live, work and play here. Midtown Alliance accomplishes this goal through a comprehensive approach to planning and development that includes initiatives to enhance public safety, improve the physical environment, and strengthen the urban amenities which give the area its unique character.

About MODA - Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) is the only museum in the Southeast dedicated exclusively to the study and celebration of all things design. It seeks to address contemporary interests and issues through its exhibitions and programming, empowering visitors to think like designers as they face current and future challenges. As one of the city's most important arts organizations, MODA's exhibits focus on all areas of design, including architecture, graphic design, and more. Its current exhibition, Level Up: Pixels, Play, & Progress, provides a lens into how video games can help to strengthen players' empathy, ultimately making the world a better place.

