Atlanta Australian Labradoodle Breeder, HappyPaw Doodles, Announces New Litter

HappyPaw Doodles, owned by Ana Adams, top Atlanta-area veterinarian, and animal-lover Annslee Hillyer, is a leading breeder of top-quality doodles located in Cumming, Georgia.
CUMMING, Ga., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HappyPaw Doodles is thrilled to announce that their beloved Chichi has recently given birth to a new litter of adorable puppies. Chichi, an affectionate and intelligent Australian Labradoodle, has a reputation for producing puppies with exceptional temperaments and stunning physical traits. She has a beautiful chocolate and white coloring and is born to registered parents with the ALAA (Australian Labradoodle Association of America). Different than an Aussiedoodle, Australian Labradoodles are a mix of spaniel, Labrador and poodle, and their irresistibly charming personalities, low-shedding (not hypoallergenic, but close) coats, and intelligence make them ideal companions for families of all sizes. Chichi's health and genetic tests are excellent, and she birthed a total of 8 puppies, 5 male and 3 female, in her most recent litter. These puppies are 10th-generation Australian Labradoodles and are predicted to have a wavy fleece coat and weigh between 25 – 35 pounds. With parents hailing from distinguished pedigrees, these new additions to the HappyPaw Doodles are bred to exhibit all the desirable attributes the breeder is known for. HappyPaw Doodles' commitment to ethical breeding practices and guardian-model breeding program ensures that each breeding dog and its offspring is raised in a loving environment, fostering its socialization and overall well-being. There are also future litters of Australian Labradoodles and Goldendoodles coming soon.
"We are overjoyed to welcome this new HappyPaw litter. People constantly compliment Chichi on her beautiful coloring, obedience, and overall demeanor. We are thankful for the opportunity to breed more excellent dogs like Chichi and place them in forever homes. It's truly been a joy to work with great dogs and great families!" says Ana Adams, owner of Westside Village Animal Hospital.
More about Happy Paw Doodles:
HappyPaw Doodles takes pride in providing the highest standard of care and attention to their dogs, ensuring that each puppy receives the utmost love and nurturing. This dedication to excellent puppy-rearing practices has earned them a loyal following of satisfied customers. As part of their commitment to the health and well-being of their puppies, HappyPaw Doodles meticulously selects responsible and loving homes for each of their puppies. Potential adopters can rest assured that every puppy undergoes thorough health screenings and receives the highest level of veterinarian care. The mission of HappyPaw Doodles is to be a good steward to both animals and people, breeding incredible dogs and simultaneously serving and loving our employees and adoptive families. HappyPaw Doodles is located at 2955 Dishroom Road in Cumming, GA. Find HappyPaw Doodles on social media at http://www.instagram.com/happypawdoodles or http://www.facebook.com/happypawdoodles. For more information on the new litter or to contact HappyPaw Doodles please visit http://www.happypawdoodles.com or call 770-289-6356.
