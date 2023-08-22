Atlanta Australian Labradoodle Breeder, HappyPaw Doodles, Announces New Litter

HappyPaw Doodles, owned by Ana Adams, top Atlanta-area veterinarian, and animal-lover Annslee Hillyer, is a leading breeder of top-quality doodles located in Cumming, Georgia.

CUMMING, Ga., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HappyPaw Doodles is thrilled to announce that their beloved Chichi has recently given birth to a new litter of adorable puppies. Chichi, an affectionate and intelligent Australian Labradoodle, has a reputation for producing puppies with exceptional temperaments and stunning physical traits. She has a beautiful chocolate and white coloring and is born to registered parents with the ALAA (Australian Labradoodle Association of America). Different than an Aussiedoodle, Australian Labradoodles are a mix of spaniel, Labrador and poodle, and their irresistibly charming personalities, low-shedding (not hypoallergenic, but close) coats, and intelligence make them ideal companions for families of all sizes. Chichi's health and genetic tests are excellent, and she birthed a total of 8 puppies, 5 male and 3 female, in her most recent litter. These puppies are 10th-generation Australian Labradoodles and are predicted to have a wavy fleece coat and weigh between 25 – 35 pounds. With parents hailing from distinguished pedigrees, these new additions to the HappyPaw Doodles are bred to exhibit all the desirable attributes the breeder is known for. HappyPaw Doodles' commitment to ethical breeding practices and guardian-model breeding program ensures that each breeding dog and its offspring is raised in a loving environment, fostering its socialization and overall well-being. There are also future litters of Australian Labradoodles and Goldendoodles coming soon.