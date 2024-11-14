Atlanta Beltline, Inc. and Community Leaders Celebrate Opening of Northeast Trail - Segment 1

"The completion of Northeast Trail – Segment 1 marks a significant milestone not only for the Beltline but for the entire City of Atlanta as we finish the 22-mile loop," said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta Beltline, Inc. Post this

This portion of the Beltline links to the existing Eastside Trail and Northeast Trail – Segment 2, which opened in November 2023. It connects the neighborhoods of Midtown, Virginia Highland, and Morningside, providing Atlantans with an equitable, sustainable transportation alternative. Piedmont Park's Carriage Trail, which connects Westminster Drive to Evelyn Street and the Westminster Trail Bridge are included in this segment.

"The completion of Northeast Trail – Segment 1 marks a significant milestone not only for the Beltline but for the entire City of Atlanta as we finish the 22-mile loop," said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta Beltline, Inc. "This project provides Atlantans with a safe, accessible, and equitable way to navigate the city, linking neighborhoods and offering expanded access to Atlanta's 'emerald necklace', connecting residents to beloved spaces like Piedmont Park.

Also, included in the Northeast Trail – Segment 1, Atlanta Beltline is the 10th and Monroe intersection, which was completed in partnership with the City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Department of Transportation. As a critical improvement of the segment, the intersection is among the busiest along the Beltline, serving as a connection point between the Eastside Trail, Piedmont Park, and the Northeast Trail.

Scheduled for completion on November 17, the redesigned intersection at one of Northeast Atlanta's busiest crossings introduces significant improvements to enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety and accessibility. This redesign provides Atlanta Public School students and trail users with a safer route through a heavily trafficked area, ensuring a secure and accessible path across busy roadways.

"These upgrades support the City's Commitment to Vision Zero – our focused and dedicated effort to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries on all Atlanta streets by 2040," said ATLDOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness. "Making sure Atlanta students and families can safely walk and bike to neighborhood schools also supports ATLDOT's Safe Routes to School initiative. We hope these efforts honor the memory of Grady High School student Alexia Hyneman and all students attending Atlanta schools."

Key improvements include:

New 10th Street Bike Lane: Providing direct access to the Atlanta Beltline, enhancing connectivity and safety for trail users.

Raised Pedestrian Crossing: Improving safety for trail users and pedestrians.

Improved Pedestrian Crossings and Signals: At key intersections to ensure safer travel for all users of the trail.

New Vehicular Traffic Signals: Installed at Kanuga St. NE and Monroe Dr. NE will manage traffic flow better and improve safety.

As of date, the Beltline has 11.3 miles of the 22-mile Beltline mainline loop delivered with 10.3 miles of connector trails that tie directly into current and future segments of the trail. With more construction projects underway since its founding in 2005, 85% of the mainline trail is now complete or under construction.

The majority of funding for the Beltline comes from public sources, specifically through the Beltline Tax Allocation District, supported by Atlanta Public Schools (APS), Fulton County, and the City of Atlanta, and Beltline Special Service District investors. Lead philanthropic support to complete the full Beltline trail corridor comes from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, Inc. and The James M. Cox Foundation.

Other collaborators critical to these trail efforts include Atlanta Regional Commission, City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation, City of Atlanta Department of Transportation, City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Power, MARTA, Invest Atlanta, Piedmont Park Conservancy, Trees Atlanta., U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Reeves + Young, and Heath & Lineback Engineers Inc.

The trail is currently open with minor limitations due to the final installation work underway on railings and handrails. Landscaping will be underway in the winter months ahead, along with the completion of other minor projects.

