Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. Selects Developers for Murphy Crossing Revitalization Project to Create Affordable, Transit-Oriented Community in Oakland City

"The Murphy Crossing development will bring new mixed-income housing options to the heart of our city, create a walkable district with access to transit and the BeltLine, and provide affordable commercial space to support entrepreneurship and businesses in Southwest Atlanta," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "We appreciate all of the community members, as well as public and private partners who helped guide the creation of an affordable, accessible development."

As part of a public private partnership, the development will deliver approximately 1,100 new housing units, including affordable housing offerings. A key component of the project is its contribution to ABI's affordable housing goal to create or preserve 5,600 units of affordable housing by 2030.

Of the new housing units, 30% of the rental product will be affordable between 60% to 80% of AMI (Area Median Income) for a period of no less than 30 years. There may also be an affordable for-sale component which would be accessible for households and individuals up to 120% of AMI. At least 5% of the affordable housing units will be permanently affordable. Culdesac also intends to market a portion of the retail and light industrial spaces at an affordable rate to small businesses in the area, for a period of 30 years. Inaugural small businesses occupying the affordable commercial spaces will receive one-time business grants.

"We know we share the community's excitement in seeing this project get to the next phase. We will have more community engagement opportunities as the vision for this transit-oriented, accessibility-focused neighborhood comes to life," said Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. President and CEO Clyde Higgs. "The revitalization of Murphy Crossing is only possible because the BeltLine controls the land, helping us secure long-term commercial and residential affordability within a walkable, transit-oriented development. This is a great example of public private partnership."

Culdesac, an innovative real estate development company, known for its walkable, car-free communities in Arizona, is partnering with minority-owned Urban Oasis Development on the Murphy Crossing development. Culdesac specializes in transforming neighborhoods into thriving, walkable districts.

Culdesac partnered with Urban Oasis Development, a southwest Atlanta-based, minority-owned residential and commercial developer dedicated to utilizing real estate as a community development tool by investing in underserved communities.

"Being a part of this transformative project is a pivotal moment for my community as we work to bring intentional, innovative, and people-centered development," said Joel Dixon, principal at Urban Oasis Development. "It will serve as a beacon for economic inclusion, job creation and affordable housing and commercial spaces. Our team is excited to join Atlanta BeltLine to prioritize these community goals and set a standard for future projects in Atlanta. This is just one more step in the project that includes continuing agreements with ABI, the city of Atlanta, and our community members."

The design includes ample open space across plazas, courtyards, green space, paths and bike lanes. A community garden, rotating public art exhibitions and interpretive signage designed by local artists, and a dog park will be included in the project as well. Digital connectivity plans for Murphy Crossing include providing high-speed public Wi-Fi throughout the entire property. The developers also intend to pursue a green building certification.

The Murphy Crossing site is adjacent to the BeltLine's Westside Trail and in close proximity to the Oakland City and West End MARTA stations.

On March 13, 2024, Atlanta BeltLine's Board of Directors voted to support the selection of Culdesac and Urban Oasis Development as the developer for Murphy Crossing. Invest Atlanta's Board of Directors also approved the selection at a March 21, 2024, meeting. The approvals allow ABI to officially enter into a contract with the developer. During this phase, substantial development activities, such as entitlement and community engagement, will occur, requiring dedicated amount of time. Community feedback will be actively sought throughout the process.

"The vision for the Murphy Crossing project is one that allows our community to grow along with new development and be included in new amenities and features that enhance quality of life and improve access to jobs, while creating affordable housing options that make room for everyone who wants to live and flourish here," said Judy Walker, community leader and legacy resident of Oakland City. "We are looking forward to staying engaged in the development process as this project unfolds."

ABI has done a significant amount of community engagement surrounding the Murphy Crossing RFP, including the formation of a stakeholders advisory committee comprised of representation from various neighborhood planning units and communities. As community engagement moves into its next phase led by the developer, a business advisory committee has been formed from the surrounding communities to ensure the inclusion of small and minority businesses. Additionally, a technical advisory committee have been created with representation from City agencies and other partners related to the development.

