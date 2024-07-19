Atlanta Beltline Launches New Website and Visual Identity

"This new website and brand reflect the progress we've made and where we're going, emphasizing our role as a catalyst for making Atlanta a global beacon for equitable, inclusive and sustainable life," said Atlanta Beltline, Inc.'s President & CEO Clyde Higgs. Post this

The Logo: A Global Beacon

The evolved logo mark, called the Beacon, intends to be a source of light and inspiration that spans all cardinal directions. The Beacon represents the diverse, vibrant neighborhoods of Atlanta uniting as a brilliant force for progress and possibility.

"The communities represented in the Beacon point towards its center – the heart of the city – where each unique neighborhood creates an accessible, sustainable and empowering central space that radiates inspiration to the world," said Atlanta Beltline Partnership Executive Director Rob Brawner.

The Colors: Uniting Communities

The brand's new color palette extends from eight color pairing families that represent diversity and vibrancy throughout the city and along the Beltline trail, which connects more than 45 neighborhoods..

"When selecting our new brand colors, we went through a thoughtful process guided by the principles of inclusive design," said Higgs. "Most notably, we broadened our color palette beyond blues and greens to include colors that better resonate with different communities."

The Website: Future Forward and Accessible

The new website makes it easy for people to learn how to engage with the Beltline on many levels – from using the trail for recreation, arts and experiences to living and working on the Beltline to partnering with the organizations and more. Additionally, it was intentionally engineered to enable future growth and integrations.

The Beltline's many audiences - from residents to tourists to business owners, donors and more - will be immersed in storytelling as soon as they hit the homepage. The elegant user experience is powered by a modern decoupled architecture that leverages the latest in web technologies, including a cutting-edge JavaScript frontend framework, a headless SaaS-based content management system (CMS), and a highly scalable serverless deployment model.

The rebrand was led by Atlanta-based marketing agency Alloy. The precision storytelling and experiences agency was hired in 2023 to develop the new visual identity and website, which is shared by the Atlanta Beltline, Inc. and Atlanta Beltline Partnership. Alloy strengthened the Beltline's information architecture and replatformed the site to a tech stack that positions the Beltline for future growth, while incorporating the new brand mark.

"The Atlanta Beltline is one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States, so the opportunity to reimagine their brand creative and digital ecosystem was an immense honor for our team," said Alloy's Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Ready. "We made sure everything – from trail signs to website landing pages – connects with as many Atlantans as possible and gives every user the best experience. We're confident that the Beltline now has one of the most modern and future-forward websites in the city."

In conjunction with this launch, the Beltline also collaborated with Atlanta-based tech startups Smart Studio and Azul Arc to develop a specialized event platform. This platform is designed to cater to Beltline users and attendees for our diverse range of community meetings, art and cultural events, and the expansive free fitness program held at parks and venues along the Beltline.

"We're thrilled to help the Beltline better serve the community through a greater understanding of where attendees come from, as well as providing an easy and intuitive interface for event signups," shares Smart Studio co-founder Aditya Rao.

To explore the new website, go to www.beltline.org.

Sizzle reel here: Same Mission, Fresh Look: A New Brand for the Atlanta Beltline - YouTube

About Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Atlanta Beltline, Inc. is the official implementation agency for the Atlanta Beltline. Its vision is to be the catalyst for making Atlanta a global beacon for equitable, inclusive and sustainable city life. As one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States, the Atlanta Beltline is building a more socially and economically resilient Atlanta with our partner organizations and host communities through job creation, inclusive transportation systems, affordable housing and public spaces for all. For more information on the Atlanta Beltline, please visit www.Beltline.org.

About Atlanta Beltline Partnership

The Atlanta Beltline Partnership ENABLES the Atlanta Beltline project by raising funds from the private sector and philanthropic community, ENGAGES the public through programming and outreach, and EMPOWERS the residents of the 45 Atlanta Beltline neighborhoods through targeted partnerships in the areas of health, housing, and economic opportunity. For more information about the Partnership, please visit www.Beltline.org

About Alloy

Alloy is the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative technology brands. Unlike traditional agencies, Alloy's solutions cover the full spectrum of marketing needs — from PR and comms to brand and digital — giving clients a leg up with greater alignment across the entire business and user journey. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and recognized more than 20 times for UX and UI design. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit alloycrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Smart Studio

Smart Studio is a technology startup with the objective of helping companies, mainly in the fitness space, manage their business more efficiently. Smart Studio helps its clients, through an intuitive and user-friendly platform, better understand and connect with their clients through advanced data capture and analytics.

About Azul Arc

Azul Arc is an award-winning digital product design and development company that combines creative, UI and strategy expertise in Atlanta with programming development in Mumbai to give its clients the perfect technology solution.

Media Contacts:

Atlanta Beltline, Inc.: Keona Swindler, [email protected]

Atlanta Beltline Partnership: Vernessa Roberts, [email protected]

Alloy: Taylor Murphy, [email protected]

Media Contact

Keona Swindler, Atlanta Beltline, Inc., 1 706-358-2979, [email protected], https://beltline.org/

SOURCE Atlanta Beltline, Inc.