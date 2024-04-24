Atlanta Facelift and Rhinoplasty Specialist Dr. Benjamin Stong Selected as a Castle Connolly 2024 Top Doctor®

Dr. Stong remarks, "It's incredibly humbling to be recognized alongside such an esteemed list of facial plastic surgeons. My unwavering commitment lies in delivering exceptional outcomes for each and every one of my patients." Post this

Operating from his state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta, Dr. Stong provides patients with unparalleled care and transformative results. Utilizing cutting-edge techniques, he prioritizes patient comfort, minimizes downtime, and ensures long-lasting outcomes across a comprehensive range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including the acclaimed Perialar Lip Lift, facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and hair transplantation.

Complementing his surgical expertise, Dr. Stong extends his commitment to facial rejuvenation through The K Spa, his full-service medical spa offering the latest non-surgical treatments.

About Castle Connolly and America's Top Doctors®:

The mission of Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is to help consumers find the best healthcare. The top doctors listed in their books and directory were nominated by peers in an extensive survey process of thousands of American doctors each year. These Top Doctors' medical educations, training, hospital appointments, and disciplinary histories are rigorously screened by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be included in any Castle Connolly guide or online directory.

More about Dr. Benjamin Stong:

Dr. Benjamin Stong is the owner of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from the University Of Alabama School of Medicine and then attended Emory University, where he completed his internship in general surgery and residency at the Emory Department of Otolaryngology. Following his residency, Dr. Stong obtained a highly sought-after fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery with nationally renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono in NYC. Throughout his career, Dr. Stong has earned numerous accolades and recognition. Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery is located at 371 East Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 850, in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Stong, please call (404) 963-6665 or visit http://www.kalos-plasticsurgery.com.

