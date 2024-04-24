Atlanta Facelift and Rhinoplasty Specialist Dr. Benjamin Stong Selected as a Castle Connolly 2024 Top Doctor®

Only the very best doctors in their specialties are chosen as Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, a testament to Dr. Stong's esteemed reputation among his peers and patients. Leveraging his elite training, extensive experience, and innate talent, Dr. Stong consistently achieves superior outcomes in facial plastic and cosmetic surgery.
ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Benjamin Stong, a leading authority in facial plastic surgery based in Atlanta, has once again received recognition as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2024. Renowned for his pioneering contributions to facial plastic surgery, including the revolutionary Perialar Lip Lift procedure, Dr. Stong continues to uphold his reputation as a trailblazer in the field. This latest accolade marks his consistent recognition as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor®, an honor he has received annually since 2015. With a rigorous selection process involving nearly 60,000 nominees, Castle Connolly's acknowledgment reaffirms Dr. Stong's commitment to excellence in patient care and surgical innovation.
Reflecting on this prestigious recognition, Dr. Stong remarks, "It's incredibly humbling to be recognized alongside such an esteemed list of facial plastic surgeons. My unwavering commitment lies in delivering exceptional outcomes for each and every one of my patients."
Operating from his state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta, Dr. Stong provides patients with unparalleled care and transformative results. Utilizing cutting-edge techniques, he prioritizes patient comfort, minimizes downtime, and ensures long-lasting outcomes across a comprehensive range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including the acclaimed Perialar Lip Lift, facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and hair transplantation.
Complementing his surgical expertise, Dr. Stong extends his commitment to facial rejuvenation through The K Spa, his full-service medical spa offering the latest non-surgical treatments.
More about Dr. Benjamin Stong:
Dr. Benjamin Stong is the owner of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from the University Of Alabama School of Medicine and then attended Emory University, where he completed his internship in general surgery and residency at the Emory Department of Otolaryngology. Following his residency, Dr. Stong obtained a highly sought-after fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery with nationally renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono in NYC. Throughout his career, Dr. Stong has earned numerous accolades and recognition. Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery is located at 371 East Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 850, in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Stong, please call (404) 963-6665 or visit http://www.kalos-plasticsurgery.com.
