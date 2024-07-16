Atlanta Foundation and Chimney Repair Specialist, Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs, Honored as a 2024 Top Client Rated Atlanta Contractor

Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs has been recognized as a 2024 Top Client Rated Atlanta Contractor by Find Local Contractors, highlighting their commitment to exceptional service and long-lasting repair solutions since 1930. Owner John Anglin attributes this honor to the company's dedication to customer satisfaction and professional excellence.
ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs, an esteemed name in the foundation and masonry repair industry, has once again been recognized as a Top Client Rated Atlanta Contractor by Find Local Contractors. This prestigious accolade reflects the unwavering commitment to excellence that Anglin's has demonstrated since its establishment in 1930.
Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs offers an extensive range of services, including foundation repair, masonry repair, and solutions for sinking, settling, and uneven structures. Their comprehensive approach addresses issues with steps, porches, leaning chimneys, basement walls, and more, making them a one-stop solution for both residential and commercial customers in the Atlanta area.
Clients of Anglin's consistently praise the company's ability to deliver outstanding results on the first attempt. Utilizing the industry's highest-grade materials and cutting-edge techniques, Anglin's skilled craftsmen ensure long-lasting solutions. Their dedication to superior customer service is further exemplified by their price protection guarantee and provision of free estimates.
"Receiving this award from Find Local Contractors for another year is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise," says Skip Anglin, President of Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs. "We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to fixing it right the first time and to see our efforts appreciated by our valued customers."
More About Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs:
Founded in 1930, Anglin's Foundation & Masonry Repairs has built a legacy of prompt and professional service. As a fourth-generation family business, they have served the greater Atlanta/Marietta, GA, area with unparalleled dedication. Located at 1027 Oregon Trail Southwest in Marietta, GA, Anglin's is a National Certified Masonry contractor, boasting numerous accolades from Angie's List, Home Services Review, and the Better Business Bureau.
For more information about Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs or to request a free quote, visit http://www.anglinsfoundationrepairs.com or call (770) 422-2924.
Media Contact
Skip Anglin, Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs, (770) 422-2924, [email protected], https://anglinsfoundationrepairs.com/
SOURCE Anglin's Foundation and Masonry Repairs
Share this article