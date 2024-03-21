Atlanta, Georgia's, 19th Street Dental is Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist

This premier family dental clinic has earned a stellar reputation for its top-ranked dental services and advanced dental technology.
ATLANTA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conveniently located at 232 19th St NW, Ste 7200 in Atlanta, GA, 19th Street Dental is a well-respected dental practice known for its commitment to providing state-of-the-art dentistry with a personal touch. The team has been named a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, a reputable online directory that recognizes outstanding medical providers and dentists based on superior reviews and ratings from patients. At 19th Street Dental, patients can expect modern dentistry delivered with a personal touch.
With a focus on using the latest technology and advanced training in cosmetic dentistry, implants and other areas, the dentists at 19th Street Dental provide a wide range of services to meet the needs of every patient. From cosmetic dentistry to orthodontics to emergency dental care, 19th Street Dental is a one-stop shop for all dental needs. The team goes above and beyond to ensure that every patient has a positive experience, using cutting-edge dentistry. From sedation options for anxious patients to convenient scheduling with early morning appointments available, 19th Street Dental strives to make dental care accessible and stress-free.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from our patients. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in providing exceptional dental care in a warm and inviting environment," says Dr. Trushar Patel.
More about 19th Street Dental:
Dr. Trushar Patel earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine at Boston University's Goldman School of Dental Medicine. He remains current on the latest treatments to deliver the quality care patients expect and deserve. Dr. Patel helps people develop better oral health and feel good about their appearance, improving well-being physiologically and psychologically. Dr. Tammy Zeineddin received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. She continues her education to stay ahead of new advancements so patients get the best treatment possible. She has sought out education on topics and technologies such as TMJ disorders, full mouth reconstruction, implants, Invisalign and 3-D radiography. Dr. Park graduated from the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University in the top 10% of her class. She values her patients and works to help them achieve their unique smile goals. Dr. Park is especially passionate about cosmetic and restorative dentistry. She stays up to date on the latest in dental technology and techniques so that she can give the best to her patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.19thstreetdental.com or call 404-567-8900.
