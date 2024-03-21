Atlanta, Georgia's, 19th Street Dental is Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from our patients. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in providing exceptional dental care in a warm and inviting environment," says Dr. Trushar Patel. Post this

More about 19th Street Dental:

Dr. Trushar Patel earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine at Boston University's Goldman School of Dental Medicine. He remains current on the latest treatments to deliver the quality care patients expect and deserve. Dr. Patel helps people develop better oral health and feel good about their appearance, improving well-being physiologically and psychologically. Dr. Tammy Zeineddin received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. She continues her education to stay ahead of new advancements so patients get the best treatment possible. She has sought out education on topics and technologies such as TMJ disorders, full mouth reconstruction, implants, Invisalign and 3-D radiography. Dr. Park graduated from the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University in the top 10% of her class. She values her patients and works to help them achieve their unique smile goals. Dr. Park is especially passionate about cosmetic and restorative dentistry. She stays up to date on the latest in dental technology and techniques so that she can give the best to her patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.19thstreetdental.com or call 404-567-8900.

