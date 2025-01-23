Atlanta, Georgia's, Advance Concrete and Lifting Named "Best of Alpharetta 2025" by My Alpharetta Magazine

"Being named as the "Best of Alpharetta 2025" Concrete Repair Company is a testament to our team's dedication to providing exceptional service and top-quality results," said Micah Ray, founder of Advance Concrete and Lifting. Post this

Advance Concrete and Lifting takes great pride in delivering fast and affordable solutions for customers' concrete repair needs. Their polymer foam injection method not only provides a quicker and more environmentally safe alternative to traditional repairs but also ensures that the repaired concrete lasts for decades. Advance Concrete and Lifting's commitment to excellence and innovation has made them the go-to choice for homeowners and businesses in need of concrete repair services. With their reputable service and cutting-edge techniques, Advance Concrete and Lifting continues to set the standard for quality in the industry.

"Being named as the "Best of Alpharetta 2025" Concrete Repair Company is a testament to our team's dedication to providing exceptional service and top-quality results," said Micah Ray, founder of Advance Concrete and Lifting.

More About Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling:

When customers have a driveway, walkway or other concrete surfaces that need leveling or lifting, trust the experts at Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling for repairs. They are dependable contractors that offer quality, fast restorations to concrete slabs that have settled or sunk. Their specialized polymer injection technique can restore concrete without the need for replacement, saving time and money on concrete repair. They serve North Fulton and Forsyth Counties and the greater Atlanta area. For more information about or to obtain a free quote, please visit http://www.advanceconcreteleveling.com or call 678-235-9322.

