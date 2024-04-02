Atlanta, Georgia's, Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling is Recognized with Prestigious Award

The professional team at Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling works tirelessly to provide fast and reliable solutions for repairing sinking, settling or cracking concrete for residents and business owners in the greater Atlanta area.

ATLANTA, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling is proud to announce they have been selected as a winner in My Peachtree Corners/Norcross Magazine's Best Of 2024 contest in the concrete repair company category. This award recognizes their dedication and excellence in providing top-notch concrete repair services. A well-established foundation and concrete lifting repair company, Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling's expert team offers fast and affordable options for repairing various types of concrete surfaces, including driveways, sidewalks, walkways, basement floors, pool decks, garage floors and patios. One of the key techniques used by Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling is their specialized polymer injection method. This cutting-edge approach allows them to raise and level concrete slabs efficiently and effectively, addressing subsurface failures that were previously overlooked. The deep foam injection method creates a long-lasting solution for sinking concrete, surpassing traditional repairs such as mud jacking. Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling takes great pride in delivering fast and affordable solutions for customers' concrete repair needs. Their polymer foam injection method not only provides a quicker and more environmentally safe alternative to traditional repairs but also ensures that the repaired concrete lasts for decades. Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling's commitment to excellence and innovation has made them the go-to choice for homeowners and businesses in need of concrete repair services. With their reputable service and cutting-edge techniques, Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling continues to set the standard for quality in the industry.