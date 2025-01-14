Atlanta, Georgia's, Elegant Smiles is Recognized as a 2025 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors
The experienced staff at Elegant Smiles is trained to provide gentle and compassionate care, addressing any concerns and ensuring patients feel at ease throughout their treatment.
ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elegant Smiles state-of-the-art facility is located at 2882 N. Druid Hills Rd., Suite A in Atlanta, Georgia. This well-respected dental practice is renowned for its experienced team and advanced dental technology, providing families with top-notch treatment. The clinic is widely recognized for delivering high-quality care to patients of all ages. The clinic has garnered numerous five-star ratings and outstanding reviews across various online platforms. This exceptional feedback has earned Elegant Smiles the title of 2025 Top Patient-Rated Dentist from Find Local Doctor s, a user-friendly online directory that helps patients find the best doctors and dentists in their area.
Elegant Smiles offers a warm, stress-free environment for dental care. The clinic provides a comprehensive range of services, including general, restorative, pediatric, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as orthodontics (OrthoFX aligners) and dental implants. Committed to making quality dentistry accessible to everyone, Elegant Smiles is known for offering exceptional yet affordable dental care for the entire family and accepts most dental insurance plans. Elegant Smiles' new facility is equipped with the latest dental technology, including digital X-rays, intraoral cameras, and laser dentistry, ensuring precise and efficient treatments. The clinic also provides amenities such as complimentary beverages, Wi-Fi, and entertainment options to make each visit as pleasant as possible.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Find Local Doctors. Our approach to dental care is to deliver service beyond expectations," says Dr. Craig Mckie.
More about Elegant Smiles:
Dr. Craig Mckie was born and raised in North Carolina. He graduated from NC Agricultural and Technical State University with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Arts in Teaching. Dr. Mckie graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry. Now, he is committed to being a lifelong learner and educator. Dr. Mckie enjoys providing compassionate dental care and education, so patients can make informed decisions about their oral health. Dr. Cuong To earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at Georgia State University. He continued and obtained his dental degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry, where he graduated with senior honors in removable and fixed prosthodontics. Dr. To is a lifelong learner and is in the constant pursuit of excellence to deliver the very best dentistry to his patients. He completed an extensive training program with Dr. John Kois at the Kois Institute, one of the most prestigious dental institutes in the world. Dr. To has completed hundreds of hours of continuing education in the fields of restorative, implantology, and cosmetic dentistry, including minimal to no-preparation porcelain veneers. To schedule an appointment or to find out more about the services offered at Elegant Smiles, please visit http://www.dentalatl.com or call (404) 634-4224.
