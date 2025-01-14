Atlanta, Georgia's, Elegant Smiles is Recognized as a 2025 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Find Local Doctors. Our approach to dental care is to deliver service beyond expectations," says Dr. Craig Mckie. Post this

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Find Local Doctors. Our approach to dental care is to deliver service beyond expectations," says Dr. Craig Mckie.

More about Elegant Smiles:

Dr. Craig Mckie was born and raised in North Carolina. He graduated from NC Agricultural and Technical State University with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Arts in Teaching. Dr. Mckie graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry. Now, he is committed to being a lifelong learner and educator. Dr. Mckie enjoys providing compassionate dental care and education, so patients can make informed decisions about their oral health. Dr. Cuong To earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at Georgia State University. He continued and obtained his dental degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry, where he graduated with senior honors in removable and fixed prosthodontics. Dr. To is a lifelong learner and is in the constant pursuit of excellence to deliver the very best dentistry to his patients. He completed an extensive training program with Dr. John Kois at the Kois Institute, one of the most prestigious dental institutes in the world. Dr. To has completed hundreds of hours of continuing education in the fields of restorative, implantology, and cosmetic dentistry, including minimal to no-preparation porcelain veneers. To schedule an appointment or to find out more about the services offered at Elegant Smiles, please visit http://www.dentalatl.com or call (404) 634-4224.

