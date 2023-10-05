Atlanta, Georgia's, Garden Lights Landscaping Shined Bright as a Proud Sponsor of the Candler Park Fall Festival

"Through our sponsorship, we hoped to encourage festival-goers to explore the possibilities of transforming their own yards into havens of beauty and serenity," says owner Jovani Calo. Tweet this

More About Garden Lights Landscaping:

The team of knowledgeable professionals at Garden Lights Landscaping possesses experience in all facets of landscape design, installation and care. Garden Lights Landscaping serves the Atlanta area with quality landscape and hardscape design and installations to transform properties into beautiful areas for entertaining, relaxation and quiet pride. For more information about Garden Lights Landscaping, please visit http://www.gardenlightslandscaping.com or call 404-996-9953.

Jovani Calo, Garden Lights Landscaping, 404-996-9953, [email protected], https://www.gardenlightslandscaping.com/

