Atlanta, Georgia's, Garden Lights Landscaping Shined Bright as a Proud Sponsor of the Candler Park Fall Festival

Top professional landscaping company, Garden Lights Landscaping, offers comprehensive services for every size property and design, both commercial and residential.
ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Garden Lights Landscaping, a leading provider of innovative landscaping solutions in the Atlanta area, was thrilled to be a sponsor of the 2023 Candler Park Fall Festival that took place this past weekend. This exciting partnership showcased Garden Lights Landscaping's commitment to enhancing the beauty of the community and supporting local events that bring joy to Atlanta residents. The Candler Park Fall Festival, a beloved annual tradition, is a vibrant celebration of art, music, food and community spirit. Garden Lights Landscaping was thrilled to be part of the Candler Park Fall Festival and contribute to the local community. As a company deeply rooted in Atlanta, the team understands the importance of supporting events that bring people together to create unforgettable experiences.
Garden Lights Landscaping has changed outdoor spaces into breathtaking works of art for over a decade. Modern landscaping involves more than mere lawn care, and the dependable team of landscaping designers and installers at Garden Lights Landscaping can transform even the simplest of properties with the addition of hardscapes, creative landscaping and other functional and aesthetic elements. With their skilled team of designers and lawn care experts, they have earned a reputation for creating stunning landscapes that harmonize with nature and reflect the unique visions of their clients. The sponsorship of the Candler Park Fall Festival aligns perfectly with Garden Lights Landscaping's core values of community engagement and environmental stewardship. By supporting this event, the company aimed to inspire individuals to appreciate the beauty of nature and the importance of sustainable landscaping practices.
"Through our sponsorship, we hoped to encourage festival-goers to explore the possibilities of transforming their own yards into havens of beauty and serenity," says owner Jovani Calo.
More About Garden Lights Landscaping:
The team of knowledgeable professionals at Garden Lights Landscaping possesses experience in all facets of landscape design, installation and care. Garden Lights Landscaping serves the Atlanta area with quality landscape and hardscape design and installations to transform properties into beautiful areas for entertaining, relaxation and quiet pride. For more information about Garden Lights Landscaping, please visit http://www.gardenlightslandscaping.com or call 404-996-9953.
Media Contact
Jovani Calo, Garden Lights Landscaping, 404-996-9953, [email protected], https://www.gardenlightslandscaping.com/
SOURCE Garden Lights Landscaping
Share this article