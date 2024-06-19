Atlanta, Georgia's, Premier Dental Clinic, 19th Street Dental, Invests in New Technology

This top family dental clinic has earned a stellar reputation for its top-ranked services and advanced dentistry. The practice is proud to announce the acquisition of the new iTero Lumina scanner and SprintRay 3D Printer.
ATLANTA, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a focus on using the newest technology in cosmetic dentistry, implants and other areas, the dentists at 19th Street Dental provide a wide range of services to meet the needs of every patient. The team is thrilled to utilize the new iTero Lumina scanner and SprintRay 3D printer to continue to provide the very best in modern dentistry. The iTero Lumina scanner delivers a better patient experience with a significantly smaller and lighter wand, making it especially beneficial for kids and teen patients. This state-of-the-art scanner features a wider field of capture and multi-angled scanning, enabling simultaneous capture from multiple angles for a more efficient and accurate outcome. Always at the forefront of digital dentistry, the SprintRay 3D printing ecosystems have defined and shaped the field for the last five years. The SprintRay Pro S does everything its predecessors did, but faster and better. The world's most intelligent 3D printer, this product is the culmination of years of experience answering dentistry's most immediate needs. This cutting-edge technology reflects 19th Street Dental's commitment to providing top-ranked dental services and the highest level of patient care. In addition to investing in the latest technology, the dentists at 19th Street Dental are dedicated to ongoing training in cosmetic dentistry, implants and other areas to provide a wide range of services to meet the needs of every patient. From cleanings and cosmetic dentistry to orthodontics and emergency dental care, 19th Street Dental is a one-stop shop for all dental needs.
"Our goal at 19th Street Dental is to utilize the advancements in technology to simplify and evolve our patient experience. As technology improves, so does our dentistry," says Dr. Trushar Patel.
More about 19th Street Dental:
Dr. Trushar Patel earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine at Boston University's Goldman School of Dental Medicine. He remains current on the latest treatments to deliver the quality care patients expect and deserve. Dr. Patel helps people develop better oral health and feel good about their appearance, improving well-being physiologically and psychologically. Dr. Tammy Zeineddin received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. She continues her education to stay ahead of new advancements so patients get the best treatment possible. She has sought out education on topics and technologies such as TMJ disorders, full mouth reconstruction, implants, Invisalign and 3-D radiography. Dr. Park graduated from the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University in the top 10% of her class. She values her patients and works to help them achieve their unique smile goals. Dr. Park is especially passionate about cosmetic and restorative dentistry. She stays up to date on the latest in dental technology and techniques so that she can give the best to her patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.19thstreetdental.com or call 404-567-8900.
