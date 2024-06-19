Atlanta, Georgia's, Premier Dental Clinic, 19th Street Dental, Invests in New Technology

This top family dental clinic has earned a stellar reputation for its top-ranked services and advanced dentistry. The practice is proud to announce the acquisition of the new iTero Lumina scanner and SprintRay 3D Printer.

ATLANTA, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a focus on using the newest technology in cosmetic dentistry, implants and other areas, the dentists at 19th Street Dental provide a wide range of services to meet the needs of every patient. The team is thrilled to utilize the new iTero Lumina scanner and SprintRay 3D printer to continue to provide the very best in modern dentistry. The iTero Lumina scanner delivers a better patient experience with a significantly smaller and lighter wand, making it especially beneficial for kids and teen patients. This state-of-the-art scanner features a wider field of capture and multi-angled scanning, enabling simultaneous capture from multiple angles for a more efficient and accurate outcome. Always at the forefront of digital dentistry, the SprintRay 3D printing ecosystems have defined and shaped the field for the last five years. The SprintRay Pro S does everything its predecessors did, but faster and better. The world's most intelligent 3D printer, this product is the culmination of years of experience answering dentistry's most immediate needs. This cutting-edge technology reflects 19th Street Dental's commitment to providing top-ranked dental services and the highest level of patient care. In addition to investing in the latest technology, the dentists at 19th Street Dental are dedicated to ongoing training in cosmetic dentistry, implants and other areas to provide a wide range of services to meet the needs of every patient. From cleanings and cosmetic dentistry to orthodontics and emergency dental care, 19th Street Dental is a one-stop shop for all dental needs.