Atlanta, Georgia's, Pure Dental Health is Thrilled to Welcome Dr. Raheel Thobhani to the Team

"It is very exciting to become a part of such a well-respected dental practice, and I am looking forward to developing long-lasting relationships with my new patients," says Dr. Raheel Thobhani. Tweet this

"It is very exciting to become a part of such a well-respected dental practice, and I am looking forward to developing long-lasting relationships with my new patients," says Dr. Raheel Thobhani.

About Pure Dental Health:

This top clinic consists of highly trained, highly competent dentists, Dr. Justin Scott and a friendly and professional staff. Dr. Justin Scott attended the prestigious University of Alabama School of Dentistry. He trained under many world-renowned doctors in the departments of periodontics, oral surgery, endodontics and orthodontics. Dr. Suraj Arvind Vanmali, also known as Dr. V, is committed to ensuring that every patient leaves healthier than when they arrived. He has been living in Georgia for over 20 years and attended The University of Georgia, where he received his B.S. degree in microbiology. He obtained his DDM from The Kornberg School of Dentistry in Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Singh was born and raised in the picturesque northeastern mountains of India. After completing her undergraduate studies, Dr. Singh moved to the United States to pursue her dream of becoming a dentist. She attended the Medical College of Georgia, where she received her degree in dentistry. Dr. Singh has been practicing dentistry for over 25 years and has gained extensive experience in all aspects of the field. Dr. Singh is known for her warm and friendly demeanor, and she loves interacting with her patients. She takes great pride in helping her patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles, and she has a particular passion for cosmetic dentistry. Pure Dental Health offers two convenient locations 2390 Mount Vernon Road in Dunwoody, GA, and 2285 Peachtree Road, Suite 203 in Atlanta, GA. To learn more about Pure Dental Health, visit our website at http://www.puredentalhealth.com or call us at (404) 343-2855.

Media Contact

Makenzie Thomas, Pure Dental Health, (404) 343-2855, [email protected], https://puredentalhealth.com/

SOURCE Pure Dental Health