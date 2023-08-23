Atlanta Habitat and Wells Fargo Break Ground on Four Houses, Unveil 'Carter Way'

"As one of the most consistent investors and builders in Atlanta's legacy neighborhoods, we are committed to supporting families who live in our communities," said Alan Ferguson, Atlanta Habitat CEO. "Browns Mill Village is an example of our vision to scale affordable housing for Atlanta families." Tweet this

In addition to a moving testimony from an Atlanta Habitat homeowner and Browns Mill Village resident, attendees heard from community leaders across Atlanta and a member of the Carter family, including:

Antonio Lewis, Council Member, City of Atlanta

Eshe Collins, Atlanta Public School Board Chair

Alan Ferguson, CEO, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity

Tai Roberson, Vice President, Philanthropy and Community Impact, Wells Fargo

Connie Wright, SVP, Housing Affordability Philanthropy, Wells Fargo

Stacy L. Spann, Head of Housing Access & Affordability, Wells Fargo Foundation

Josh Carter, Grandson of Former President and First Lady, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

The event also recognized the significant role Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter have had with Atlanta Habitat and addressing affordable homeownership through the years. In their honor, City Councilman Antonio Lewis announced the street's name as "Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Way." Josh Carter, the Carters' grandson, was on-site for the unveiling to acknowledge the honor.

This is part of a larger project funded by a gift from Wells Fargo, which will fund a total of seven homes, with six going up in Browns Mill Village.

"Wells Fargo is committed to helping strengthen communities across the country," said Stacy L. Spann, Head of Housing Access & Affordability for the Wells Fargo Foundation. "We believe a quality, affordable place to call home is something everyone should have. We're proud of our ongoing work with Atlanta Habitat to increase access to housing for individuals historically shut out of the market."

Friday's event underscored the heart of Atlanta Habitat's mission to change the trajectory for generations of families through home ownership. Now in its 40th year, Atlanta Habitat has served more than 2,400 families with first-time home purchase, rehab and critical home repair services and education programs.

"As one of the largest and most consistent investors and builders in Atlanta's legacy neighborhoods, we are committed to supporting families who live in our communities," said Alan Ferguson, CEO of Atlanta Habitat. "Browns Mill Village is an extension of our mission and an example of fulfilling our vision to scale affordable housing opportunities for Atlanta families."

About Atlanta Habitat

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity transforms communities through neighborhood revitalization, education, innovative development, and partnerships. As one of Habitat for Humanity International's largest affiliates, Atlanta Habitat has made an estimated $40 million impact on affordable housing in neighborhoods across Atlanta and South Fulton County over the last five years. Since its launch in 1983, the nonprofit affordable home developer has served over 2,400 families (more than 6,000 individuals) with its first-time home purchase, rehab and critical home repair services and education programs. Visit http://www.atlantahabitat.org.

