Atlanta Hair Transplant Specialist Dr. Benjamin Stong's Kalos Hair Transplant Receives the 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor Recognition from Find Local Doctors

"We are honored to receive this award. Our goal is to help patients regain their confidence with the most advanced and least invasive hair transplantation methods available," says Dr. Benjamin Stong.

More about Dr. Benjamin Stong:

Dr. Benjamin Stong is the owner of Kalos Hair Transplant in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and completed his internship in general surgery and residency at Emory University's Department of Otolaryngology. Dr. Stong then pursued a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery with Dr. Andrew Jacono, a nationally renowned plastic surgeon in NYC. Throughout his career, Dr. Stong has earned numerous accolades for his expertise and patient care.

Kalos Hair Transplant, located at 371 East Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 850 in Atlanta, Georgia, is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art hair restoration solutions. In addition to NeoGraft, Dr. Stong offers a variety of hair restoration options, including Follicular Unit Transfer and non-surgical treatments. The clinic also specializes in beard and eyebrow hair transplants, as well as forehead reduction procedures.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Benjamin Stong, please call (404) 963-0871 or visit http://www.kaloshairtransplant.com.

By focusing on advanced techniques and patient-centered care, Dr. Benjamin Stong and his team at Kalos Hair Transplant continue to set the standard for excellence in hair restoration.

