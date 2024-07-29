Atlanta Hair Transplant Specialist Dr. Benjamin Stong's Kalos Hair Transplant Receives the 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor Recognition from Find Local Doctors

Dr. Benjamin Stong of Kalos Hair Transplant has been awarded the 2024 Top Patient Rated Hair Transplant Doctor Award by Find Local Doctors for his exceptional patient care and advanced hair restoration techniques using the minimally invasive NeoGraft system. This recognition highlights his commitment to providing natural-looking results with minimal downtime and no visible scarring.
ATLANTA, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Benjamin Stong, a dual board-certified and fellowship-trained facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, has been honored with the 2024 Top Patient Rated Hair Transplant Doctor Award by Find Local Doctors. This recognition highlights Dr. Stong's exceptional patient care and the high volume of five-star reviews his practice has received across multiple online platforms. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that connects patients with skilled and reputable medical professionals in their area.
At Kalos Hair Transplant, Dr. Stong offers cutting-edge hair restoration techniques, including the revolutionary NeoGraft system. This advanced follicular unit extraction (FUE) method provides a minimally invasive solution for hair loss, ensuring natural-looking results without stitches or visible scarring. The NeoGraft system is the first and only FDA-cleared follicular unit harvesting and implantation system, designed to maximize patient comfort and satisfaction.
"We are honored to receive this award. Our goal is to help patients regain their confidence with the most advanced and least invasive hair transplantation methods available," says Dr. Benjamin Stong.
More about Dr. Benjamin Stong:
Dr. Benjamin Stong is the owner of Kalos Hair Transplant in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and completed his internship in general surgery and residency at Emory University's Department of Otolaryngology. Dr. Stong then pursued a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery with Dr. Andrew Jacono, a nationally renowned plastic surgeon in NYC. Throughout his career, Dr. Stong has earned numerous accolades for his expertise and patient care.
Kalos Hair Transplant, located at 371 East Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 850 in Atlanta, Georgia, is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art hair restoration solutions. In addition to NeoGraft, Dr. Stong offers a variety of hair restoration options, including Follicular Unit Transfer and non-surgical treatments. The clinic also specializes in beard and eyebrow hair transplants, as well as forehead reduction procedures.
For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Benjamin Stong, please call (404) 963-0871 or visit http://www.kaloshairtransplant.com.
By focusing on advanced techniques and patient-centered care, Dr. Benjamin Stong and his team at Kalos Hair Transplant continue to set the standard for excellence in hair restoration.
Media Contact
Dr. Ben Stong, Kalos Hair Transplant, (404) 963-0871, [email protected], https://www.kaloshairtransplant.com/
SOURCE Kalos Hair Transplant
Share this article