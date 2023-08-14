Atlanta Journal-Constitution names Corserv a 2023 Top 5 Workplace Two Years Running

The innovative payment card issuing processor ranked #4 in the top small workplaces category.

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corserv, a company that empowers banks and fintechs with payment card issuing programs, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) Top Workplaces. Corserv ranked again this year among the top five of AJC's 79 highlighted small workplaces.

The top workplaces are recognized for their unwavering dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued, respected and motivated to achieve their full potential. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO at Energage. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"Management considers its No. 1 asset to be its people, and employees have the autonomy to do their jobs with little oversight." said Anil Goyal, CEO at Corserv. "That freedom drives employees to bring their very best every day to every project. We aim to cultivate a culture of collaboration and purpose that is key to helping our employees succeed."

About Corserv

Corserv provides innovative issuing processing and program management services for credit, debit and prepaid cards enabling Banks and Fintechs to deliver and embed payment card capabilities for their customers. Corserv's deep expertise in the industry combined with our modern technology API solution provides our clients with everything they need to quickly build a successful card-issuing business. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com.

Media Contact

